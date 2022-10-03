Kyndryl and Teradata Partner to Help Global Customers Use Artificial Intelligence and Data Modernization to Transform Their Businesses

NEW YORK & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, and Teradata (NYSE: TDC), the connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics company, today announced a strategic global partnership to help customers apply artificial intelligence (AI) and data modernization techniques across their environments to accelerate business outcomes and speed time-to-value.

The companies are uniting Kyndryl’s Data and AI services and infrastructure management capabilities with Teradata’s high performance cloud analytics and data platform to help customers modernize and migrate their on-prem data warehouses to the cloud with hyperscaler platforms.

Kyndryl and Teradata will also collaborate to help customers use AI to derive better insights and outcomes from their hybrid and multi-cloud data environments by designing, enabling and supporting enterprise data modernization solutions.

“ Kyndryl, has a long history of supporting large mission-critical environments for our customers. We are thrilled to partner with Teradata who is a trusted and valued technology partner to many customers, providing a best-in-class analytics and data platform for enterprises across the globe,” said Nicolas Sekkaki, Applications, Data & AI global practice leader for Kyndryl. “ We look forward to deepening our partnership, so we can deliver greater value and results that help companies transform and compete in their industries and around the world.”

The companies expect to create more value for customers with new capabilities that unite Kyndryl’s services and know-how, including advisory, implementation and managed services, to help enable joint customers get the greatest value from the Teradata VantageCloud analytics and data platform.

“ This partnership brings together Teradata’s unparalleled analytics capabilities and 40-plus years’ experience in data management with Kyndryl’s ability to bring teams of highly qualified individuals for the design, implementation, deployment, and ongoing operations of a modernized IT environment,” said Lisa Stewart, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Partners and Alliances at Teradata. “ This joint expertise will enable our customers to drive more actionable insights and higher value from their data through advanced analytics and AI/ML initiatives.”

Kyndryl and Teradata will also focus on delivering industry-specific analytics services as they address customer data modernization challenges and needs across key verticals including the manufacturing, communications, financial services, retail & CPG industries.

For more information about Kyndryl and Teradata’s strategic partnership, please visit: https://www.kyndryl.com/us/en/about-us/alliances

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider serving thousands of enterprise customers in more than 60 countries. The Company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com

About Teradata

Teradata is the connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics company. Our enterprise analytics solve business challenges from start to scale. Only Teradata gives you the flexibility to handle the massive and mixed data workloads of the future, today. Learn more at Teradata.com.