StateHouse Holdings Taps Nabis as Its Exclusive Distributor, Advancing Industry-Wide Trend of Outsourcing Logistics

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nabis, the leading licensed cannabis wholesale platform in the world’s largest legal market, today announced an exclusive distribution partnership with California powerhouse StateHouse Holdings. The agreement, which involves StateHouse winding down its distribution arm while pivoting its logistics to Nabis’ technology-centered platform, is yet another example of the industry’s latest consolidation trend where self-distributed brands are outsourcing to simplify their business structures, increase efficiencies and prepare for scaling ahead.

“We have loved working with StateHouse Holdings for years, through the company’s iconic Harborside and Urbn Leaf retail locations, its standard-setting brands such as Loudpack and Sublime, and its deep and widespread commitment to California’s cannabis community,” said Jun S. Lee, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Nabis. “We are so honored to be a part of the StateHouse portfolio that will help drive the brands’ already impressive momentum, facilitate their scale and make it much easier for their 14 California dispensaries to consolidate orders and deliveries.”

As a part of the Nabis family, StateHouse will now leverage Nabis’ seamless logistics and warehousing capabilities in tandem with its unparalleled Marketplace technology enabling brands to communicate directly with wholesale buyers and track key data such as purchasing trends.

“For most modern cannabis brands, logistics and distribution, e.g. getting our finished products to retailers and on their shelves compliantly, is one of the most important priorities,” said Ed Schmults, CEO of StateHouse Holdings. “At the rate California’s cannabis industry is moving, brands need to realize efficiencies and best practices. We made the decision to work with businesses that will help us scale as fast as possible and we are confident our new partnership with Nabis will facilitate the important work ahead.”

The StateHouse brands now available on the Nabis Marketplace include pioneering labels like Loudpack and Kingpen, the world’s most awarded vape pen, in addition to consumer favorites Sublime, Key, Dimebag and Smokiez Edibles.

“Today’s cannabis industry owes a tremendous debt of gratitude to powerhouses like StateHouse,” said Nabis’ Lee. “These advocates played an essential role in the early days of cannabis activism, and my colleagues and I are incredibly excited to work alongside them as we move the global cannabis industry forward.”

To learn more about Nabis and its service offerings, please visit nabis.com.

About Nabis

Nabis is the #1 licensed cannabis wholesaling platform in California, supporting over 200 exclusive brands and supplying the entire network of state-licensed dispensaries with top-tier products. Nabis offers clients lightning-fast fulfillment, warehousing, payment processing, financing, data analytics, sales and marketing services to enable more brands and retailers to innovate, launch and scale. Founded in 2018 by serial tech entrepreneurs Vince C. Ning and Jun S. Lee, Nabis is fueled by cutting-edge technology designed to support cannabis wholesaling between brands and retailers. Nabis works directly with its partners to streamline the regulated cannabis wholesaling process by leveraging actionable, industry-leading sales data and insights to help brands and retailers scale strategically. Learn more: nabis.com

About StateHouse Holdings

StateHouse Holdings Inc. is a leading California cannabis company. With its superior cultivation, processing, manufacturing, distribution and retail operations, StateHouse is a vertically integrated, tier-one company that maximizes returns at every stage of the cannabis value chain. The firm was created through the merger of four of California’s pioneering cannabis companies: Harborside, Loudpack, Urbn Leaf and Sublime. The name StateHouse reflects the shared history of the four companies, from the early days of cannabis activism and advocacy in California to the establishment of a trusted enterprise with high standards of quality, consistency and reliability. StateHouse continues to be at the forefront of every aspect of the emerging and dynamic cannabis sector, From Farm to Feel Good. Learn more: statehouseholdings.com