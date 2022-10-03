AECOM selected to deliver first major works package for Melbourne Airport Rail as part of the Sunshine Systems Alliance consortium

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, announced today it has been selected as part of a preferred consortium to deliver a major package of work for the Melbourne Airport Rail project, a new rail connection between central Melbourne and Melbourne Airport that will greatly enhance connectivity in and beyond Victoria, Australia. The consortium has formed the Sunshine Systems Alliance, and includes AECOM, KBR, Alstom, John Holland, CPB Contractors, Metro Trains Melbourne, V/Line, and Rail Projects Victoria.

“We’re looking forward to leveraging our unrivaled global technical capabilities and experienced talent in Australia to support the construction of this critical addition to Victoria’s rail network,” said Jennifer Aument, chief executive of AECOM’s global transportation business. “Our teams have deep expertise integrating diverse resources on complex, transportation projects like this one, with a goal of delivering smarter, more sustainable solutions to help improve mobility and speed passenger connections.”

In this role, the consortium is expected to provide major improvements including a new, accessible second pedestrian concourse and new forecourt area at Sunshine Station, a new forecourt area and car park improvements at Albion Station, construction of a new flyover at Albion to separate airport trains from metropolitan and regional services, and relocation and implementation of rail systems, modifications to substations, and protection of existing utilities. The package also includes high-capacity signaling, traction power, rail control systems and an automatic train supervision system, as well as communications systems and systems integration and assurance.

“This is a truly transformative project for Victoria and one in which we are proud to play a part,” said Richard Barrett, AECOM’s Chief Executive, Australia and New Zealand. “We are excited to bring our team’s experience in the successful delivery of complex Alliance projects as well as our expertise in brownfields rail infrastructure design to realize this new project, which will bolster Melbourne’s role as a global city and aviation hub.”

As it will provide around 30-minute journeys between central Melbourne to the airport, the new rail line will also enable direct airport connections for passengers at more than 30 stations across Melbourne via the Metro Tunnel, currently under construction. The project’s significant connectivity benefits are estimated to generate sizeable economic benefits to the community.

About AECOM

AECOM (NYSE: ACM), is the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle – from planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, new energy, and the environment, our public- and private-sector clients trust us to solve their most complex challenges. Our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world through our unrivaled technical expertise and innovation, a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion, and a commitment to environmental, social and governance priorities. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm and its Professional Services business had revenue of $13.3 billion in fiscal year 2021. See how we are delivering sustainable legacies for generations to come at aecom.com and @AECOM.

