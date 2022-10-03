Ackuretta partners with QuickFi to provide financing to dental professionals in the USA

FAIRPORT, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ackuretta and QuickFi® are pleased to announce a financing program through participating dealers in the USA to provide funding for the revolutionary Ackuretta 3D printing ecosystem.

The Ackuretta 3D printing ecosystem includes the cutting-edge dental 3D printer - SOL, the two-staged washer - CLEANI, the versatile and sophisticated UV curing oven - CURIE, and the Ackuretta Concierge Service which includes Remote Install, Training and Support by Ackuretta. Customers can be approved for financing immediately by using the self-service QuickFi mobile application, which offers competitive rates subsidized by Ackuretta.

Ackuretta equipment buyers may obtain nearly instant equipment loans from $5,000 and above. The QuickFi mobile application provides dental professionals with 24/7 self-service equipment financing.

“Partnering with QuickFi coincides with the values and mission we have as a company. By providing financing support, we make our products more inclusive and accessible, which in turn helps us to make same day dentistry a reality,” said Ayush Bagla, Chief Executive Officer of Ackuretta.

“We look forward to serving Ackuretta’s U.S. dental professionals with low, fixed-rate term financing, available in minutes at any time of the day or night, on the borrower’s mobile device,” said Bill Verhelle, CEO of QuickFi.

Meet the Quick-Fi team at the Ackuretta booth at SmileCon/ADA, booth 1057, on October 13rd to 15th.

About Ackuretta

Ackuretta is a global manufacturer of high-precision 3D printing ecosystems for dental professionals. Its high-quality ‘plug & play’ solutions bring the world of additive manufacturing and same-day dentistry to its global network. With validated and calibrated workflows and an open system, as well as an industry-leading 2-year warranty and outstanding training and customer support, Ackuretta is a unique, competitive, and accessible player in the industry. Sign up to the Ackuretta Insight Newsletter to receive the latest updates on product launches, promos, events and more. Visit https://quickfi.com/ackuretta-technology/ to learn more.

About QuickFi

QuickFi, by Innovation Finance USA, is a business equipment finance platform serving banks and global manufacturers with financing programs to help close equipment sales quickly and efficiently. Visit https://quickfi.com/quickfi-app/ to learn more.