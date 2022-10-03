CPR Cell Phone Repair Partners with MobileSentrix, a Leading Wireless Repair Parts Distributor in the U.S.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CPR Cell Phone Repair (CPR), the nation’s largest mobile repair franchise according to Franchise.com and the top ranked franchise for electronics repair in the 2022 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, announced that MobileSentrix, one of the largest wireless repair parts and accessories distributor in the U.S., will become CPR’s primary distributor of aftermarket parts.

“Partnering with MobileSentrix offers quality parts for our customers and competitive pricing and servicing advantages for our franchisees, while ensuring higher in-stock rates and a broader breadth of parts availability,” said Blair Frock, VP, Retail Connected Living. “More importantly, this partnership will enable the companies to combine their core competencies to roll out even more innovative programs in the future.”

Other benefits for CPR franchisees include:

A dedicated ordering site.

Discounted prices.

Access to the largest catalog of parts including MacBook, game console and those from many smaller device manufacturers such as Oppo, Xiaomi, ZTE, Revvl and Asus.

Pre-owned devices with a superlative grading criteria and 60-day warranty.

Screen buybacks.

Select in-stock guarantees.

“MobileSentrix is thrilled to partner up with CPR,” said Chief Operating Officer of Mobile Sentrix, Saad Javed. “We believe this partnership to be a stepping stone for the entire repair industry to keep moving forward and MobileSentrix is excited to be a part of this movement. Through the partnership, our goal is to provide CPR franchisees with access to a wider variety of higher quality parts and competitive prices and support the growth of your business.”

About CPR Cell Phone Repair

CPR, ranked the no. 1 franchise for electronics repairs in Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500, is one of the largest, fastest-growing mobile repair franchises in North America, with over 500 locations . As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR is owned by Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ). For more information about CPR, visit www.cellphonerepair.com.