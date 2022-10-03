SecurityScorecard Teams with HCLTech to Deliver Customers Proactive, Holistic Security Management

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SecurityScorecard, the global leader in cybersecurity ratings, today announced a strategic partnership with HCLTech, a leading global technology company, to offer combined solutions that provide a holistic approach to security management, improving customers’ ability to see, resolve and communicate risk more effectively.

HCLTech offers its customers SecurityScorecard’s leading cybersecurity ratings as part of its Cybersecurity and Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) offering, enabling customers to proactively gain visibility of their vendor ecosystem, and the security posture of each vendor and manage their cybersecurity threat landscape. SecurityScorecard’s services are now integrated with HCLTech’s Cyber Security Fusion Center (CSFC).

HCLTech’s managed security services, coupled with Security Scorecard’s platform and rating data, enable customers to proactively monitor, identify, investigate, respond, report, and evaluate cyber risks and recommend best practices to mitigate those threats. SecurityScorecard ensures customers achieve a responsive cybersecurity ecosystem security postures, including their third and fourth-party vendors, are constantly monitored and reviewed for 360-degree protection.

“Customers are struggling to keep up with managing, understanding and reducing risk not only within their organization, but with their expanding third-party environments,” said Amit Jain, Executive Vice President, Cybersecurity & GRC Services, HCLTech. “By integrating SecurityScorecard’s ratings to HCLTech’s Cyber Security Fusion Centers (CSFCs), we will provide our customers valuable new security perspectives about their vendor ecosystem and help proactively mitigate threats.”

SecurityScorecard collects and analyzes global threat signals that give organizations instant visibility into the security posture of vendors and business partners, and the capability to self-assess their security posture. The technology continuously monitors ten groups of risk factors to instantly deliver an easy-to-understand A-F rating.

“SecurityScorecard is helping power the next generation of managed security service providers with the technology and tools required to effectively manage the ever-expanding threat landscape,” said Aleksandr Yampolskiy, CEO and co-Founder, SecurityScorecard. “We’re excited to partner with HCLTech to provide our joint customers enhanced security management.”

About HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to 211,000+ people across 52 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around digital, engineering and cloud, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Technology and Services, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG, and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending June 2022 totaled $11.8 billion. To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech.com.

About SecurityScorecard

Funded by world-class investors including Evolution Equity Partners, Silver Lake Waterman, Sequoia Capital, GV, Riverwood Capital, and others, SecurityScorecard is the global leader in cybersecurity ratings with more than 12 million companies continuously rated. Founded in 2013 by security and risk experts Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy and Sam Kassoumeh, SecurityScorecard's patented rating technology is used by over 30,000 organizations for enterprise risk management, third-party risk management, board reporting, due diligence, cyber insurance underwriting, and regulatory oversight. SecurityScorecard is the first cybersecurity ratings company to offer digital forensics and incident response services, providing a 360-degree approach to security prevention and response for its worldwide customer and partner base. SecurityScorecard continues to make the world a safer place by transforming the way companies understand, improve and communicate cybersecurity risk to their boards, employees and vendors. Every organization has the universal right to their trusted and transparent Instant SecurityScorecard rating. For more information, visit securityscorecard.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.