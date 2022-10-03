Thompson Street Capital Partners Portfolio Company PestCo Holdings Invests in Elrod Enterprises, Inc. d/b/a Pest Force and Boydstun Pest, LLC

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thompson Street Capital Partners (TSCP), a private equity firm based in St. Louis, today announced its portfolio company PestCo Holdings, LLC (PestCo) has completed an investment in Elrod Enterprises, Inc. d/b/a “Pest Force” and Boydstun Pest, LLC (“Boydstun”). Pest Force operates across the major metropolitan areas of Texas with branch locations in Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and New Braunfels (Austin & San Antonio), and Boydstun operates in Midland, Texas. Together they are a leading provider of commercial and residential pest control across Texas. With the backing of PestCo’s team and resources, Pest Force and Boydstun are positioned to continue to expand their commercial and residential business in the region. Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

This is the seventh investment for PestCo, an acquisition company formed to consolidate the highly fragmented pest control industry.

“Pest Force and Boydstun are well-managed, high-quality businesses with an excellent track record of growth,” said Jay Keating, CEO of PestCo. “We are excited to partner with Austin Elrod, Pest Force, and Boydstun to positively impact PestCo’s overall business and help in the next phase of Pest Force and Boydstun’s growth.”

Austin Elrod, Founder and CEO of Pest Force, added, “It has always been my position to make the best decisions for the betterment of my employees, family, and customers. My employees and customers are going to benefit across the board from this transaction and I am thrilled for the opportunities ahead of them. I am confident in PestCo and what they bring to the table, and I am looking forward to working with them on achieving the highest levels of success in Texas and beyond. Pest Force and Boydstun have excelled through focusing on our commitment to customer service and I believe this is only going to further that commitment. The future is bright, and I look forward to being a part of that.”

Jeff Aiello, Managing Director, TSCP, said, “We are excited to partner with the Pest Force and Boydstun teams and expand PestCo's presence in the Texas region alongside Ecoteam.”

