Credit Union of Colorado Goes Live with Scienaptic AI-Powered Credit Decisioning Platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading global AI-powered credit decisioning platform provider Scienaptic AI announced today that Credit Union of Colorado is now live on its platform. Integrating the platform with Credit Union of Colorado’s LOS (Temenos) and going live enables the credit union to make automated, AI-driven, smart credit decisions while enhancing credit access to members.

Credit Union of Colorado was established in 1934 and was earlier known as Colorado State Employees Credit Union. In the early days, only active state employees could be members. With over 80 years of experience, the credit union has since expanded to serve more than 140,000 members and is worth more than $2 billion in assets. It specializes in providing personalized products and services, including auto loans, home equity lines of credit, and credit cards.

“At Credit Union of Colorado, we continuously look forward to exploring innovations and opportunities to enhance the member experience,” said Chad Wilcox, Senior Vice President of Lending at Credit Union of Colorado. “Going live with Scienaptic’s AI-enabled platform enables us to curate a more personalized experience for members, improve loan approval rates, drive automation, and enhances our ability to serve the community for years to come.”

“We are delighted to have deployed our platform at Credit Union of Colorado and to be able to assist them in serving their members. Scienaptic’s AI-powered decisioning platform is enabling better financial solutions for members while minimizing the risk factor associated with lending,” cited Pankaj Jain, President of Scienaptic.

About Scienaptic AI

Scienaptic AI’s mission is to increase credit availability across the globe by transforming the technology used in credit decisioning. Whether credit union, auto lender, bank, or fintech, Scienaptic's AI native credit decisioning platform enables lenders to constantly improve the quality and speed of their underwriting decisions, helping them reach a greater number of borrowers, including underbanked and underserved individuals, and say “yes” more often, without increasing risk while addressing all Regulatory aspects especially Fair lending and explainable adverse actions.

For more information, visit http://www.scienaptic.ai