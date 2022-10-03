GetintheLoop Partners with Thryv to Offer Small Business Software in the Canadian Market

KELOWNA, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GetintheLoop, the largest shop-local network in Canada, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Thryv Holdings, Inc. to offer Thryv’s small business management software to clients across the country.

Through its partnership with Thryv, GetintheLoop will connect Canadian SMBs to digital business processes and client communications, creating operational efficiencies by using Thryv’s unique platform that helps owners automate previously manual tasks. Through GetintheLoop’s celebrated relationships with chambers of commerce across the country and over 6,500 business partners, the partnership will utilize GetintheLoop’s reputation as a vehicle for introduction and networking.

“ We’re very excited about this partnership and its many benefits to both organizations and, most importantly, local businesses,” said Matt Crowell, Founder and CEO of GetintheLoop. “ Together, we immediately increase the value we can bring to local businesses across Canada and create extensive growth opportunities for our organization.”

“ Thryv is looking forward to supporting small businesses in Canada,” said Marie Caron, president of International Markets for Thryv. “ Our partnership with GetintheLoop is the jumping-off point to educating Canadian SMBs on how using a SaaS cloud-based operations tool can be both a financial and time efficiency. GetintheLoop’s understanding of the region’s SMB owners’ needs will be invaluable and owners’ familiarity with GetintheLoop makes this a perfect collaboration.”

More than 46,000 American SMBs use Thryv to manage their end-to-end operations, helping owners grow their bottom line. The partnership between GetintheLoop and Thryv allows SMBs to adopt an all-in-one, mobile solution for business operations, including marketing, payments, analytics and more. As GetintheLoop and Thryv partner in Canada, this venture brings growth opportunities for both companies and their stakeholders.

About GetintheLoop

GetintheLoop is a digital shop-local community that makes it easy to explore businesses, discover offers, redeem rewards, and support local all from your phone. The platform is easy-to-use, letting businesses cover all angles of their digital marketing without being or needing a marketing expert. In addition to being a digital marketing platform that businesses can subscribe to, GetintheLoop offers a franchising opportunity for entrepreneurs to adopt a GetintheLoop market and earn recurring revenue. For more information, visit getintheloop.ca.

About Thryv Holdings, Inc.

Thryv Holdings, Inc is a global software and marketing services company that empowers small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to grow and modernize their operations so they can compete and win in today’s economy. Over 46,000 businesses use our award-winning SaaS platform, Thryv®, to manage their end-to-end operations, which has helped businesses across the U.S. and overseas grow their bottom line. Thryv also manages digital and print presence for over 400,000 businesses, connecting these SMBs to local consumers via proprietary local search portals and local directories. For more information about Thryv Holdings, Inc., visit thryv.com.