ThriveSaaSWorx Joins NetSuite Solution Provider Program

FREDERICK, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ThriveSaaSWorx, a newly-formed company providing Cloud ERP Solutions to senior living and health services providers today announced that it has joined the Oracle NetSuite Solution Provider Program. With NetSuite, ThriveSaaSWorx will help its customers take advantage of a powerful cloud ERP platform to gain the visibility and control needed to unlock growth and take their businesses to the next level.

“ We are launching ThriveSaaSWorx to be the trusted partner for cloud based SaaS solutions that help transform the senior living and long-term care markets and provide much-needed productivity enhancements, said Nick Patel, President of ThriveSaaSWorx and ThriveWell Tech. “NetSuite will bring world-class enterprise resource planning solutions to streamline and modernize legacy platforms. ThriveSaaSWorx has grown out of ThriveWell Tech’s award-winning IT Managed Services and digital transformation business. We understand the financial and operational needs unique to senior living and how to capitalize on NetSuite’s capabilities to achieve those.”

By joining the program, ThriveSaaSWorx is able to leverage its extensive experience to promote, implement, and tailor NetSuite to its clients in senior living and related aging and health services. The NetSuite Solution Provider Program provides access to a comprehensive portfolio of enablement and entitlement activities, which helps NetSuite partners to grow quickly and unlock new revenue opportunities. NetSuite partners can leverage every aspect of the suite, including ERP, HCM, inventory management, CRM, and ecommerce. As part of the program, ThriveSaaSWorx is also joining the NetSuite SuiteLife initiative. SuiteLife helps accelerate partner onboarding and provides multiple layers of engagement and support, as well as access to NetSuite best practices.

“ We are pleased to welcome ThriveSaaSWorx to our Solution Provider Program and SuiteLife initiative,” said Craig West, vice president of channel sales and alliances, Oracle NetSuite. “ We look forward to working with the team at ThriveSaaSWorx to combine their expertise with our robust suite of technologies to create new revenue opportunities and accelerate growth for ThriveSaaSWorx, and achieve mutual success for our customers.”

About NetSuite Solution Provider Program

The NetSuite Solution Provider Program allows NetSuite partners to take advantage of the growing demand for cloud ERP to expand their businesses. As part of this program, partners have access to strategic practice planning, in-person and on-demand training across functional areas, and assets and best practices to support the entire customer acquisition and success lifecycle. In addition, the robust cloud platform delivered by NetSuite, which includes ERP, HCM, inventory management, CRM, and ecommerce, enables partners to grow quickly. As a NetSuite partner, organizations will spend less time solving technology issues and more time solving business issues to help their customers grow.

About ThriveSaaSWorx

ThriveSaaSWorx was established in 2022 and is an affiliate of Asbury Communities, Inc., a national leader in not-for-profit senior living and diversified aging services. ThriveSaaSWorx joins ThriveWell Tech, Asbury’s first IT-focused company, which provides MSP services, IT strategy, and digital transformation services for senior living and related health providers.Visit ThriveSaaSWorx.com for more information.

