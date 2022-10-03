Zones Partners with Thoughtworks to Speed e-Ordering Process while Continuing its Digital Transformation Journey

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thoughtworks (NASDAQ: TWKS), a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design, and engineering, today announced its collaboration with Zones, LLC, a global IT solution provider, to augment and accelerate the e-ordering process for Zones’ customers in more than 100 countries around the world. As part of its digital transformation journey, Zones is also consolidating and modernizing its enterprise eCommerce platform to enable it to better adapt and globally scale to meet new levels of business agility.

This initiative includes streamlining the customer ordering process through multiple electronic channels to significantly reduce turnaround time and support multiple geographic locations and currencies. With a more domain-driven approach to strategy, design, and delivery, Zones’ IT organization will also be better empowered to support new routes to market, new channels, and new services as the business expands and grows.

“ In today’s digital era, where customers have come to expect high levels of speed and reliability, it’s more important than ever to always be driving change and developing innovative new services that delight customers,” said Saad Ayub, Chief Digital and Innovation Officer, Zones, LLC. “ As part of our digital transformation, we are continually listening to our customers, and with Thoughtworks, we’re simplifying order processing, reducing operational complexity, and improving customer response times.”

The Zones and Thoughtworks engineering teams will work side-by-side within a service-oriented architecture, microservices, and DevOps culture. Together, the teams will re-design Zones’ global order processing platform through a customer-driven lens, taking advantage of agile capabilities and engineering practices such as lean product development, iterative planning and delivery, and continuous integration and delivery.

“ It’s more critical now than ever for global companies such as Zones to seize the opportunities that modern technology provides for increased business agility and accelerated innovation and evolution on a global scale,” said Chris Murphy, Chief Executive Officer, Thoughtworks North America. “ Since our inception 29+ years ago, Thoughtworks has been pioneering the trends and approaches that enable enterprise modernization, including flexible microservices and evolutionary architectures. We look forward to partnering with Zones to accelerate and enable its customer experience-driven digital transformation.”

Supporting resources:

Keep up with Thoughtworks news by visiting the company’s website

Follow Thoughtworks on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

- ### - <TWKS915>

About Zones

Zones, LLC is a global IT solution provider that delivers products and services to help companies make a complete digital transformation – from desktop to the data center – to the cloud and beyond. Zones’ expertise is reflected in their business model focusing on Digital Workplace, Cloud & Datacenter, NextGen Networking, Cybersecurity, and Managed/Professional/Staffing services. They leverage a deep portfolio from top-tier technology brands to enable scalability, security, and efficient IT deployments. They utilize the highest technical certification levels from key partners, including Microsoft, Cisco, Dell Technologies, HP Inc., HPE, Apple, Adobe, Intel, Lenovo, and others. Zones operates in more than 100 countries, with multiple regional and executive offices, several distribution facilities, IT partners, and several service affiliates worldwide. As a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and holder of an elite Corporate Plus Certification, they’ve proven their ability to support many of the world’s largest corporations. For additional information, visit the company’s website at www.zones.com.

Follow Zones, LLC on Twitter @Zones, and LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. We are 12,000+ people strong across 50 offices in 17 countries. Over the last 25+ years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.