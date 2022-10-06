Nexgrill Introduces First Outdoor Smart Gas Grill With Air Fryer, Neevo Smart Grills

Connect Neevo™ to the Nexgrill app via NEX-fi™ enabled technology to monitor and maintain cooking with precision control from a smartphone

CHINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nexgrill introduces a new evolution in outdoor grilling with its line of NeevoTM smart grills—the first outdoor smart gas grill with an air fryer. This NEX-fi enabled grill connects to the Nexgrill app and removes the guesswork from grilling by using the SureTemp™ Controller, built-in temperature probes, and a knobless digital LED control panel that operates on a finely tuned algorithm to maintain consistent cooking temperatures.

“At Nexgrill, we envision an outdoor entertaining experience where you can grill the perfect meal and enjoy the party at the same time. The Neevo smart grill – working with the Nexgrill app – monitors the cook, tells you when it’s ready and automatically keeps the food warm for you until you’re ready to serve—it’s a game changer,” said Ramsay Hawfield, Vice President of Marketing at Nexgrill.

NEEVO SMART GRILL KEY FEATURES:

The new SureTemp TM Digital Controller maintains consistent cooking temperatures and is fully controllable through the Nexgrill app .

maintains consistent cooking temperatures and is fully controllable through the . NEX-fi TM enabled technology means users can connect the Nexgrill app to Neevo through Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connectivity to control the grill from a smartphone.

enabled technology means users can connect the Nexgrill app to Neevo through Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connectivity to control the grill from a smartphone. The Auto-Warm Mode automatically reduces grill temperatures when food reaches a set temperature to keep food warm and ready to plate.

automatically reduces grill temperatures when food reaches a set temperature to keep food warm and ready to plate. Two Cooking Zones fire up a combined 44,000 Btu through two horseshoe burners.

fire up a combined 44,000 Btu through two horseshoe burners. The Neevo 720 Plus with Air Fryer delivers seven cooking modes : air fry, bake, convection bake, broil, convection broil, toast or warm – with a temperature range from 100 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

delivers : air fry, bake, convection bake, broil, convection broil, toast or warm – with a temperature range from 100 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. After cooking, manually engage the Self-Cleaning Mode which adjusts the temperature to 600 degrees for 10 minutes and shuts off automatically to finish the job.

For more information about Neevo Smart Grills, please visit https://nexgrill.com/collections/neevo-smart-grill.

About Nexgrill

Headquartered in Southern California, Nexgrill is a leading designer and manufacturer of outdoor cooking and heating products. Whether it’s gas, charcoal, pellets, flat top griddles, portables, fryers or accessories, Nexgrill is the grill and lifestyle brand where Everyone’s InvitedTM. For almost 30 years, the company has offered a wide range of products for everyone from the backyard grillmaster to the first-time griller. Nexgrill is part of US-based Global Leisure Investment Holdings, a portfolio of companies focused on creating and delivering innovative cooking and heating products to consumers around the world. For more information, or inspiration for your next gastronomic creation, please visit Nexgrill.com.