Invacare Corporation Announces Additional Draw of Term Loans and Exchange of Existing Convertible Notes

ELYRIA, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) (“Invacare” or the “company”) announced today the consummation of additional draws of an aggregate of $18,500,000 of term loans pursuant to its Credit Agreement with certain funds managed by Highbridge Capital Management LLC (“Highbridge”). Additional commitments of $19,500,000 remain available under the Amended Highbridge Loan Agreement, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions set forth therein.

Concurrently with the additional draws, the company consummated the additional closings under the exchange agreements previously entered into with Highbridge and exchanged $13,825,000 in aggregate principal amount of 4.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 for (i) $5,186,000 in aggregate principal amount of additional 5.68% Convertible Senior Secured Notes due 2026, Tranche I, and (ii) $5,183,000 in aggregate principal amount of additional 5.68% Convertible Senior Secured Notes due 2026, Tranche II.

The transactions described herein are further described in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The descriptions herein are qualified in their entirety by reference to the further descriptions to be included in the Current Report on Form 8-K.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The 5.68% Convertible Senior Secured Notes due 2026 and the company’s common shares that may be issuable upon conversion of such notes have not been registered under the Securities Act, or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and, unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States except in transactions exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and any applicable state securities laws.

