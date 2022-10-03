GoMacro Celebrates Sixth Year of Partnership with Keep A Breast Foundation

VIOLA, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For the sixth consecutive year, a percentage of net proceeds from GoMacro’s Cherries + Berries Give Back Bar will be donated to The Keep A Breast Foundation throughout the month of October, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Keep A Breast is a non-profit organization on a mission to reduce breast cancer risk and its impact globally through art, education, prevention, and action. Through self-check resources, prevention education, and unique arts and wellness programs, KAB works to empower youth to become their own health advocates, on their own terms, in their own voice and space.

GoMacro’s ongoing partnership with Keep A Breast holds special importance because of GoMacro Co-Founder Amelia’s own experience with breast cancer. In 2003, Amelia was diagnosed with breast cancer. After speaking with her daughter, Jola, Amelia decided to fight the cancer with a plant-based macrobiotic diet in addition to a local lumpectomy. In the face of adversity, Jola and Amelia came together, fought the cancer, and Amelia won.

During her battle with cancer, Amelia created the MacroBar recipe in her kitchen on the Wisconsin family farm. In the years following, Amelia and Jola began spreading the power of a balanced, plant-based lifestyle through their delicious, organic nutrition bars.

“Since our founding, it’s been our mission to inspire others to have a healthy body, sharp mind, and bold spirit, and our work with Keep a Breast is an extension of that mission,” says GoMacro Co-Founder Jola Sonkin. “We love supporting Keep A Breast’s unique approaches to prevention, like their Fit4Prevention classes, Check Yourself Program, and Non-Toxic Revolution resources.”

Partner with GoMacro in supporting The Keep A Breast Foundation by purchasing the Cherries + Berries Give Back Bar in your local Whole Foods, on Amazon, or at gomacro.com throughout the month of October.

About GoMacro

GoMacro® is the transformative leader in healthy and delicious plant-based protein and nutrition bars. Mother-daughter owned and based in a small rural community, their goal is to inspire others to have a healthy body, sharp mind, and bold spirit with products that make a positive impact on the world. All GoMacro MacroBars® are sustainably sourced and are Certified Organic, Vegan, Gluten-Free, Kosher, Non-GMO, C.L.E.A.N., and Soy-Free. Follow @gomacro on social and learn more at www.gomacro.com.