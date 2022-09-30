Publix to donate water, ice as part of hurricane relief efforts

LAKELAND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beginning at 11 a.m., Oct. 1, Publix Super Markets announced associates will distribute nearly 8,000 gallons of water and 75,000 pounds of ice to individuals affected by Hurricane Ian in southwest Florida at Next Level Church, 12400 Plantation Road, Fort Myers, Florida.

Additionally, Publix also activated an ongoing donation campaign today, allowing customers and associates to help people affected by the hurricane. One hundred percent of proceeds donated at checkout will go to the American Red Cross.

“Our hearts are with our neighbors, friends and relatives in southwest Florida,” said Publix Director of Community Relations Dwaine Stevens. “Taking care of our communities is part of our culture. In our most challenging times, the Publix family is always ready to do good, together.”

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 230,000 associates, currently operates 1,306 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 25 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s newsroom at corporate.publix.com/newsroom.