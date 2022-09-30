Media Advisory: Charles Schwab Bank and FHLB Dallas to Present $16K to Fort Worth Nonprofit

FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Charles Schwab Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) will award $16,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds to Housing Opportunities of Fort Worth (HOFW) during a ceremonial check presentation at the HOFW offices in Fort Worth, Texas. The media is invited to attend.

HOFW helps low- to moderate-income families access and maintain affordable homeownership. The organization works with clients one-on-one to provide homebuyer education and loan counseling.

PGP awards provide 3:1 matches of member contributions to provide grants up to $12,000 per member to help promote and strengthen relationships between Community-based organizations (CBOs) and FHLB Dallas members. The PGP also complements the development activities fostered by FHLB Dallas’ Affordable Housing and Community Investment programs.