Media Advisory: Charles Schwab Bank and FHLB Dallas to Present $16K to Fort Worth Nonprofit

***2:30 p.m. Monday, October 3, 1065 West Magnolia Avenue, Fort Worth, TX, 76104***

FORT WORTH, Texas--()--Charles Schwab Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) will award $16,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds to Housing Opportunities of Fort Worth (HOFW) during a ceremonial check presentation at the HOFW offices in Fort Worth, Texas. The media is invited to attend.

HOFW helps low- to moderate-income families access and maintain affordable homeownership. The organization works with clients one-on-one to provide homebuyer education and loan counseling.

PGP awards provide 3:1 matches of member contributions to provide grants up to $12,000 per member to help promote and strengthen relationships between Community-based organizations (CBOs) and FHLB Dallas members. The PGP also complements the development activities fostered by FHLB Dallas’ Affordable Housing and Community Investment programs.

       

 

WHAT: 

     

Check presentation for HOFW

       

 

WHEN:

     

2:30 p.m., Monday, October 3, 2022

       

 

WHO: 

     

Andrea Glispie, Senior Manager, Community Development, Charles Schwab Bank

       

David O’Brien Jr., Executive Director, HOFW

       

Melanie Dill, Community and Economic Development Product Manager, FHLB Dallas

       

 

WHERE:

     

HOFW main office
1065 West Magnolia Avenue
Fort Worth, TX, 76104

 

Contacts

Corporate Communications
Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas
fhlb.com
(214) 441-8445

