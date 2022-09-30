Stronger Together: Southeastern Grocers Launches Community Aid and Recovery following Hurricane Ian

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, together with the SEG Gives Foundation, announces the extension of its community donation program to benefit the American Red Cross and plans for additional relief activations in areas impacted by Hurricane Ian. The grocer is actively assessing storm damage throughout all Florida Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie store locations to determine when affected locations can safely and quickly reopen to support customers and communities in their time of greatest need.

Anthony Hucker, President and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, said, “Hurricane Ian has left a wide path of destruction throughout Florida, and our heartfelt thoughts are with all of our associates, customers and communities recovering from the shocking devastation. I want to express my profound appreciation for our associates for their support before, during and after this historic storm. Utilizing our decades of disaster relief experience, we continue to put people at the center of our decisions to shape every step of our recovery efforts – however long they may take. Hurricane Ian has left a legacy of disaster, but we are a resilient community, and our customers can count on us to help them recover. We are stronger together.”

In the wake of Hurricane Ian, SEG has extended its current in-store community donation campaign to benefit the American Red Cross. Customers can help equip the nonprofit by donating $1, $5 or simply rounding up their grocery bill while shopping their local Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores. Every dollar donated through SEG’s community donation program will help support Red Cross Disaster Relief, which provides essential aid to those affected by disasters across the country, including food, shelter, relief supplies, emotional support, recovery planning and other assistance. The grocer also donated $250,000 to the American Red Cross earlier this year in preparation for this hurricane season, and more than $815,000 to aid and support disaster relief efforts in 2021.

As part of the grocer’s commitment to taking care of associates, customers and communities before, during and after the storm, emergency truckloads of essential products and vaccines have been allocated to open stores and pharmacies throughout Florida daily. SEG and its charitable arm, the SEG Gives Foundation, are now mobilizing resources to provide needed water and ice donations to Southwest Florida in support of communities in great need. Additionally, the grocer plans to activate mobile pharmacies to offer preventive vaccines and needed medications, along with food pantries to provide shelf-stable products, fresh produce, water, ice and essential cleaning supplies in impacted areas where stores remain closed.

SEG’s hardworking associates are a vital part of these communities and understand the impact of Hurricane Ian firsthand and the impact of prolonged damage or closures to area Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores. The grocer will continue to support associates through SEG Cares, a charitable program that offers assistance for associates by associates. SEG kicked off its Hurricane Ian fundraiser to benefit SEG Cares with $200,000 donated to aid associates impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Customers are encouraged to visit www.winndixie.com/weather-update, www.frescoymas.com/weather-update and www.harveyssupermarkets.com/weather-update for continued updates on store openings and information on alternative store locations while store assessments are being safely made.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S. SEG grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout the five southeastern states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and strong commitments to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.

About SEG Gives Foundation

SEG Gives Foundation is the charitable arm of Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores. The SEG Gives Foundation aligns giving with causes that are priorities to the communities SEG serves, including the fight against hunger, support for military service members and their families, relief to those affected by extreme weather and natural disasters and championing belonging, inclusion and diversity by combating social injustice to bridge the gap of inequities faced by many individuals, families and communities. Southeastern Grocers strives to be ingrained in its communities and, through the SEG Gives Foundation, better the lives of its customers and neighbors.