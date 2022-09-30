Steward Health Care Enters Into Agreement With Lenders to Extend Current Credit Agreement

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Steward Health Care System LLC (Steward) today announced that it has entered into an agreement with its lenders, led by Citibank, N.A. as Administrative Agent, that amends and restates in its entirety Steward’s previous credit agreement. The Agreement provides an interim extension of the maturity of the previous credit agreement, and Steward expects a further long-term extension of the maturities.

Steward Health Care CFO Christopher Dunleavy, commented, “ We are pleased to confirm the extension of our ABL/credit agreement with our lenders. Our business continues to strengthen quarter by quarter. We are pleased with our current financial performance and are well-placed for the future of care delivery.”

