Tier-1 MNO Awards Multimillion-Dollar Award to Comtech for Large Messaging Contract

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--October 3, 2022-- Comtech (NASDAQ: CMTL), announced today that it has been awarded a contract for over $30 million with a multinational data networking and telecommunications equipment company for their text messaging platform.

As a pioneer in the SMS industry providing messaging solutions globally since 1996, Comtech has deep experience with its customers’ networks, use cases, and messaging features. Comtech’s messaging solutions have 99.999% reliability, minimize costs to customers and increase end-user loyalty and satisfaction.

“We have been working with this customer of over 20 years to supply reliable text messaging services. In 2019, we started working on migration of our in-network messaging application to a cloud-native, architecture-based messaging platform,” said Jay F. Whitehurst, President of Comtech Trusted Location. “We are pleased to announce that we have entered into a global licensing agreement with our partner and have inked a multi-year deal to provide a containerized messaging platform to a major tier-1 US-based mobile network operator.”

Comtech’s containerized Short Messaging Service Center (cSMSC) is a highly reliable, multi-protocol SMS delivery cloud-native platform that enables common use cases including person-to-person text messaging, application-to-person, machine-to-machine/Internet of Things (IoT), and various other advanced applications in legacy 4G and 5G networks. Comtech’s cSMSC solution is a containerized architecture-based messaging application, which complies with various worldwide telecommunications standards, Network Functions Virtualization (NFV), as well as Management and Orchestration (MANO) Requirements. The cSMSC will be deployed as a Containerized Network Function (CNF).

“At Comtech, I aim to combine our terrestrial and wireless expertise with our space and satellite technologies to exploit emerging opportunities arising from the convergence of communications infrastructure. I believe the need for constant connectivity will create ongoing demand to blend terrestrial, wireless, and satellite networks. This convergence of terrestrial and satellite communications networks will truly enable IoT connectivity on a global scale and aligns exceptionally well with Comtech’s core technologies. The launch of the cSMSC is an important step towards delivering on that roadmap,” said Ken Peterman, Comtech’s Chairman, President and CEO.

