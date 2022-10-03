Henry Schein’s Practice Pink Program Supports Organizations Dedicated to Cancer Research, Prevention, and Awareness

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) today announced the annual launch of its Practice Pink® program supporting nonprofit organizations dedicated to cancer research and prevention. Practice Pink is a global initiative of Henry Schein Cares, the Company’s global corporate social responsibility program.

Through Practice Pink, Henry Schein, together with non-governmental organizations and supplier partners across North America and Europe, is helping dental and medical health care professionals raise awareness and support for a cure for breast cancer and other cancers. By offering its customers a variety of pink products, including health care consumables, practice supplies, and apparel, Practice Pink supports important cancer research and prevention efforts. In 16 years, Henry Schein has donated more than $1.8 million in connection with Practice Pink. Customers can obtain more information about these products in the Henry Schein Dental and Medical catalogs.

“We at Henry Schein firmly believe in the power of public-private partnerships to help make the world healthier, and the Henry Schein Cares Practice Pink program is a prime example of this,” said Maureen Knott, Vice President of Strategic Marketing, Henry Schein Dental and President, Henry Schein Cares Foundation. “Through the collective strength and generosity of our supplier partners and our customers, we’ll continue to support cancer research and prevention, and we’ll continue toward our shared goal of helping to achieve a world free of cancer.”

The Practice Pink program supports U.S.-based organizations including the American Cancer Society, Cohen Children's Medical Center of Northwell Health, and Stony Brook Children's Hospital. The program also supports various organizations around the world including ALADINA, Cancer Research UK, KiKa, LILT, Odyssea, and others.

For more information about Practice Pink and Henry Schein Cares, please visit www.henryschein.com/PracticePink.

About Henry Schein Cares

Henry Schein Cares stands on five pillars: empowering team Schein to reach their potential, advancing health equity and expanding access to care for underserved communities, accelerating environmental sustainability, strengthening, and diversifying our supply chain, and maintaining strong ethical governance. Health care activities supported by Henry Schein Cares focus on four main areas: (1) wellness, treatment, prevention, and education; (2) capacity building; (3) emergency preparedness and disaster response; and (4) health system strengthening.

Rooted in a deep commitment to social responsibility and the philosophy of enlightened self-interest championed by Benjamin Franklin, the purpose-driven vision of Henry Schein Cares is “doing well by doing good.” Our commitment to sustained, long-term economic success while also creating shared value for society is achieved through the work of Henry Schein Cares and our stakeholder model that engages all five constituents of our Mosaic of Success. To learn more about how we are making a difference, please visit: www.henryschein.com/corporatecitizenship.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 22,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 32 countries and territories. The Company's sales reached $12.4 billion in 2021, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 12.5 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, Instagram.com/HenrySchein, and Twitter.com/HenrySchein.