PEWIN Announces 2022 Annual LP/GP Awards Recipients

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Private Equity Women Investor Network (PEWIN), the preeminent organization for senior-level women investment professionals in private equity, has announced the winners of its 2022 LP/GP awards. The awards were presented at PEWIN’s Annual All Members Meeting with over 200 members attending in person in New York and virtually.

The PEWIN Annual Awards recognizes outstanding organizations who are transforming the private equity industry by supporting increased gender diversity in three categories: Female Founded/Led Firm of the Year, Limited Partner of the Year and General Partner of the Year, and in two regions: North American and International. The firms are nominated by 1000+ PEWIN members and voted on by the PEWIN Steering Committee. In past years, these awards have recognized the following outstanding institutions: 1315 Capital, Ancala, Asia Alternatives, Avante Capital Partners, Beringea, CalPERS, Development Partners International (DPI), Kinzie Capital Partners, Lightspeed, Luminate Capital Partners, Scale Venture Partners, TPG, Carnegie Corporation of New York, Hamilton Lane, Maryland State Retirement and Pension System, Riverside Company, Teacher Retirement System of Texas and the Cambridge University Endowment Fund.

Kirsty McGuire, Executive Director of PEWIN, said of the awards, “PEWIN is so pleased to recognize Turning Rock Partners, Hadean Ventures, MetLife Investment Management, Commonfund, Advent International and Eurazeo, each of whom are leaders in empowering women in private equity. We are also grateful for the tremendous contributions of this year’s Member of the Year, Jill Kitazaki, who is the Co-President of PEWIN and President at Denning & Company.”

Kate Mitchell, Vice Chair of PEWIN, presented the awards to the winners at the Awards Ceremony held on September 22, 2022 in New York. “Seeing these impressive award winners highlights the impact female leaders are making across the PE industry and the value of having this incredible network of senior women as members of PEWIN.”