PharMerica Selected by New York OGS to Provide Pharmacy Services Throughout all Regions in New York State

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PharMerica announced today that it has been awarded a contract, number PC69488, by the New York Office of General Services to provide brand and generic drugs and over-the counter products to agencies in Region 5, which encompasses all counties throughout the entire state. PharMerica is one of multiple contractors available on this contract award, which is effective August 26, 2022, through August 25, 2027.

Among the types of facilities PharMerica will service under the contract are:

Residential facilities, including residential homes, I/DD group homes, and foster care

Mental health agencies, psychiatric and behavioral health centers, supportive housing, and ACT teams

Inpatient and outpatient addiction treatment and recovery centers

Correctional facilities and juvenile detention centers

PharMerica will service these organizations through three local pharmacies located in Albany, Uniondale, and West Henrietta.

“We’re proud to be selected by the state of New York as one of several contractors chosen to deliver critical medications with premium service and competitive pricing to help agencies best meet the needs of individuals they serve,” said Patricia Schuermann, PharMerica’s Vice President of I/DD and Behavioral Health. “From flexible medication deliveries to online ordering and specialized packaging, PharMerica’s priority is to ensure accurate and timely access to medications and control costs to drive the best outcomes for organizations and individuals.”

