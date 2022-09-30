dynaCERT’s Program with Alectra Utilities Corporation Achieves Coveted Sustainability Award

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) ("dynaCERT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that yesterday the Windfall Ecology Centre, a Canadian non-profit social enterprise, has recognized Alectra Utilities Corporation (“Alectra”) for its use of dynaCERT’s HydraGEN™ Technology to reduce the emissions and fuel costs of fleet vehicles.

Alectra is the largest municipally owned electric utility in Canada by customer base. See: https://alectrautilities.com/

Windfall Ecology Centre is an Aurora, Canada-based non-profit social enterprise dedicated to building sustainable communities. See: https://windfallcentre.ca/

dynaCERT congratulates Alectra for receiving the Most Innovative Leader Award at the Windfall Ecology Centre ClimateWise Business Network’s annual sustainability symposium and awards event, held this year in Aurora, Canada. See York Region Sustainability Awards: https://windfallcentre.ca/yorkregionawards/

dynaCERT is a global company, based in Toronto, Canada, that manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction Technology. Last year, Alectra commenced a pilot program whereby thirteen (13) of the utility’s fleet vehicles, which are equipped with dynaCERT’s patented HydraGEN™ Technology, were closely monitored for the pilot program. dynaCERT’s HydraGEN™ Technology systems saved over 8,000 kilograms of CO 2 e and each vehicle reduced their diesel consumption on various utility vehicles by 230 litres, on average. With dynaCERT’s HydraGEN™ Technology, the pilot program results have shown that Alectra could reduce its carbon emissions and fuel costs by over ten percent (10%) based on Alectra’s 2021 data of its entire fleet.

dynaCERT’s HydraGEN™ Technology, in the past, has been shown to achieve up to the following reductions:

Fuel savings: 10.0%

CO² emissions: 9.6%

NOx emissions: 88.7%

CO emissions: 46.7%

THC emissions: 57%,

Particulate matter (black smoke): 55.3%

“Windfall Ecology Centre is proud to introduce to our members the impressive results achieved by dynaCERT’s HydraGEN™ Technology,” said Brent Kopperson, Executive Director and Founder. “We applaud Alectra for their innovation and foresight in advancing environmentally sustainable practices.”

“In Ontario, Canada and globally, dynaCERT fosters private and public sector collaborations with organizations focused on innovation in order to achieve sustainability and make a difference in a tangible way,” said Jim Payne, President and CEO of dynaCERT. “I congratulate Alectra for their commitment and leadership and commend the Windfall Ecology Centre for providing a forum for sustainability discussion among community partners, and recognition of work well done.”

dynaCERT has received the Smart Sustainable Company Rating Seal after a rigorous analysis of Triple-A Analytics GmbH of Austria. This honourable distinction of dynaCERT and its HydraGEN™ Technology as it applies to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and United Nations Global Compact Principles, has been evaluated as “high,” the highest global ranking in its category.

About Alectra Utilities Corporation

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario’s Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. Alectra contributes to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities which they serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions. Alectra’s mission is to be an energy ally, helping customers and communities to discover the possibilities of tomorrow’s energy future.

About dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction Technology along with its proprietary HydraLytica™ Telematics, a means of monitoring fuel consumption and calculating GHG emissions savings designed for the tracking of possible future Carbon Credits for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system and supplies these gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, which has shown to lower carbon emissions and improve fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with many types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment. Website: www.dynaCERT.com.

