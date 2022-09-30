ADS-TEC Energy, P97 Networks and EvGateway Announce Turnkey, Ultra-Fast EV Charging Solution for Convenience and Fuel Retailers

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ: ADSE) today announced a collaboration with P97 Networks and EvGateway to offer a turnkey solution that will make it easier for convenience stores, gas stations and other retailers to bring ultra-fast EV charging to their operations, with significant benefits for both their businesses and customers. The solution integrates ADS-TEC Energy’s battery-buffered ChargeBox, which enables ultra-fast EV charging on existing power-limited grids, with P97 Networks’ connected commerce, payments, and behavioral marketing platform and EvGateway’s cloud-based EV infrastructure and network.

As part of the collaboration, the ADS-TEC Energy ChargeBox is now certified within the fast-growing EvGateway network, allowing it to meet secure networking communications standards for any utility or energy commission requirement nationwide. EvGateway is an approved network across all major utility programs throughout the USA and offers utility-approved reporting and data integrations to push report data, in compliance with all national data reporting requirements.

The ChargeBox is also qualified for full-store transaction interaction on the extensive P97 transaction processing network, connecting consumers with retail fueling merchants and convenience stores across a broad partner ecosystem, including oil company payment networks, merchants, consumer package good companies, automotive companies and banks. There are currently over 66,000 P97 Networks retailers around the world. Significantly, retailers using the P97 platform will be able to extend loyalty programs to encompass EV charging, making it convenient and appealing for their customers to bring their new EVs for charging as well as their conventional cars for fueling. For fleets, this ADS-TEC Energy, P97 and EvGateway turnkey solution may also include roaming and subscription capabilities with ultra-fast charging capabilities in power-limited areas.

“With ADS-TEC Energy and EvGateway, our retail customers can add revenue-generating ultra-fast EV charging to their businesses, while conducting ‘business as usual,’ with all the benefits of the P97 platform they’re used to,” said P97 Networks CEO, Donald Frieden.

The ADS-TEC Energy ChargeBox system charges EVs in minutes instead of hours. Its battery-buffered technology enables widespread, ultra-fast charging (up to 320kW) on existing power-limited grids without additional infrastructure power upgrades. This allows for the introduction of ultra-fast charging to previously unaddressed geographies including rural locations and city centers, helping to ensure more inclusive access to EV charging.

“Together, we’re enabling convenience stores and fuel retailers to seamlessly extend their existing business infrastructure into ultra-fast EV charging, while allowing consumers to enjoy the same retail experience they’ve come to expect using their gas company or convenience store app and loyalty programs,” explained John Neville, chief sales officer, ADS-TEC Energy.

The EvGateway system allows for a seamless management and operations of all chargers so owners and operators can remotely manage, control and have visibility into real-time performance analytics and statistics. The EvGateway network makes it simple for users to operate and customize EV Charging to meet their specific requirements.

“It’s a win-win-win for retailers, their customers and the planet,” said EvGateway President Reddy Marri. “ADS-TEC Energy and P97 share EV Gateway’s philosophy of accelerating the adoption and use of EVs in cities around the world and helping shape a zero-emissions future.”

ADS-TEC Energy at NACS Show 2022

The companies will be demonstrating their integrated offering at the ADS-TEC Energy booth #6487 at the NACS Show 2022, taking place Oct. 2-4, 2022 in Las Vegas.

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy Inc. is a U.S. subsidiary of the German ADS-TEC Energy GmbH, which is a subsidiary of the publicly traded (NASDAQ) Irish ADS-TEC Energy plc. Based on more than ten years of experience with lithium-ion technologies, ADS-TEC Energy develops and manufactures battery storage solutions and fast charging systems including their energy management systems. Its battery-based, fast charging technology enables electric vehicles to ultrafast charge even on low powered grids and features a very compact design. The high quality and functionality of the battery systems are due to a particularly high depth of development and in-house production. With its advanced system platforms, ADS-TEC Energy is a valuable partner for automotive, OEMs, utility companies and charge-operators.

