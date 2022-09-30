Mini Size – Max Joy! ROCCAT’s Vulcan II Mini PC Gaming Keyboard is Now Available at Participating Retailers

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ROCCAT, Turtle Beach’s (Nasdaq: HEAR) award-winning PC gaming peripherals brand, today announced the new Vulcan II Mini Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is now available at participating retailers. The Vulcan II Mini packs performance, functionality, and durability into a compact 65% footprint with innovative features and unmatched style. The Mini is the world’s first keyboard with Dual LED Smart Key technology, with 30 multi-function smart keys featuring a second LED allowing gamers to easily visualize when secondary functions are active while simultaneously delivering stunning RGB lighting effects.

The Vulcan II Mini also debuts ROCCAT’s second generation TITAN II Optical Switches which have ultra-fast actuation and incredible durability with a 100 million keypress life cycle. The Mini’s TITAN II Optical Switches are red/linear switches designed to have a smooth and instant actuation, perfect for competitive games that demand speed, precision, and rapid keystrokes. The TITAN II Optical Switches are compatible with most third-party keycaps allowing for maximum personalization, while having an improved transparent housing and lubrication for even smoother keypresses. The Vulcan II MINI is available now at www.roccat.com and participating retailers worldwide for $149.99 MSRP (£129.99/€149.99).

“Improving our beloved Vulcan PC gaming keyboard design is always a daunting prospect, but ultimately always ends with a highly rewarding product like the Vulcan II Mini,” said René Korte, ROCCAT Founder and General Manager of PC Peripherals at Turtle Beach. “With the Mini, we are once again introducing and improving a range of innovative new features, and now including the ability to customize elements. The Vulcan II Mini is small in size but big in performance and personality.”

Since the launch of the original Vulcan, ROCCAT has grown its signature line of PC gaming keyboards to include a variety of models that have innovated on design and features, always moving the needle forward. ROCCAT’s Vulcan keyboards are known for their clean, modern, and sleek RGB-driven aesthetics without compromising on performance. Beyond Dual LED Smart Keys and TITAN II Optical Switches, gamers can save up to five profiles of custom RGB lighting, key reassignment and more directly on the keyboard. The Vulcan II Mini’s anodized aluminum backplate ensures structural integrity and sets the stage for ROCCAT’s AIMO RGB lighting technology, which produces vibrant lighting displays right out of the box that can sync with other compatible AIMO-enabled products.

The Mini has double the RGB lighting refresh rate of standard gaming keyboards, producing smooth and vibrant effects for a next-level, immersive desktop lighting experience. The detachable USB-C cable makes it easy to take the Mini on-the-go and offers another option for personalization. ROCCAT’s Vulcan II Mini comes in Ash Black or Arctic White, and PC gamers can add their own personal touches with third-party cross-shaped mount keycaps or equipping colorful custom USB-C cables (sold separately).

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation (corp.turtlebeach.com) is one of the world’s leading gaming accessory providers. The Company’s namesake Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for designing high-quality, comfort-driven headsets for all gamers. Innovation, first-to-market features, a broad range of products for every type of gamer, and top-rated customer support have made Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for over a decade. In 2021, Turtle Beach expanded the best-selling brand beyond headsets and successfully launched the first of its groundbreaking game controllers and gaming simulation accessories. Turtle Beach’s ROCCAT brand (www.roccat.com) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products, including award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach’s Neat Microphones brand (www.neatmic.com) creates high-quality USB and analog microphones for gamers, streamers, professionals and students that embrace cutting-edge technology and design. Turtle Beach’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

