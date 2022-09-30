The Estée Lauder Companies Launches 2022 Breast Cancer Campaign to Honor 30th Anniversary and Positively Impact the Global Breast Cancer Community

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In the 30 years since Evelyn H. Lauder launched The Estée Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign (The Campaign) and co-created the Pink Ribbon in 1992, The Campaign’s mission to help create a breast cancer-free world for all has remained steadfast. The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) has a long-standing commitment to helping women and girls achieve their highest potential. As ELC’s largest corporate social impact program, The Campaign is a cornerstone of ELC’s social investments in women’s advancement and health, uniting people everywhere to positively impact the global breast cancer community. As breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the world,1 ELC's continued commitment to improving the lives of all those touched by the disease remains unwavering.

Together, The Estée Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign and The Estée Lauder Companies Charitable Foundation (ELCCF) have funded more than $108 million globally for lifesaving research, education and medical services, with more than $86 million funding medical research grants through the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF). Founded in 1993 by Evelyn H. Lauder, BCRF is dedicated to advancing the world’s most promising research. ELC’s commitment to breast cancer research, spanning three decades, has been transformative. In partnership with BCRF, The Campaign has helped fuel research across the entire spectrum of the disease—from tumor biology, lifestyle and genetics, survivorship, treatment, and metastasis—making an indelible mark in the diagnosis, care, and prevention of breast cancer. In addition, The Campaign supports more than 60 organizations worldwide, facilitating real change aligned to the diverse needs of local communities.

Deaths from breast cancer have declined 42% in the U.S. since the late 1980s.2 However, that progress has not been experienced equally and certain populations are at higher risk for adverse breast cancer outcomes. At every age, Black women in the U.S. are more likely to die from breast cancer than any other race or ethnic group, and mortality rates remain 41% higher than in white women, despite lower incidence.3 The Campaign has and continues to support BCRF-funded research that identifies and addresses disparities that exist across the entire breast cancer landscape. ELCCF’s $15 million donation over five years will fund a new BCRF research initiative to accelerate The Campaign’s goal of reducing breast cancer disparities and improving outcomes. This comprehensive study of the intersection of social determinants of health, comorbidities, and the biology of breast cancer in Black women has the potential to significantly impact breast cancer disparities globally. It will help advance personalized breast cancer health care across prevention, diagnosis, and treatment for those at most risk of dying from the disease, and has the potential to be groundbreaking for the global breast cancer community.

William P. Lauder, Executive Chairman of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. shared, “The potential impact that this BCRF initiative will have in accelerating a crucial area of research cannot be overstated, as we collectively work towards a more equitable future for all. I know my mother, Evelyn Lauder, would be so proud of the advancements we have made through research, education, access to care and our commitment to help end breast cancer.”

In the past 30 years globally, The Campaign has:

Funded medical research and fellowships, as well as medical resources, services and centers, including access to mammograms and screenings for vulnerable groups with limited access to healthcare.

Advanced conversations on the importance of breast health education and early detection by facilitating discussions between the breast cancer community, medical experts and key opinion leaders.

Supported therapy and counseling programs to help improve the lives of people with breast cancer and their families.

Distributed educational materials and more than 180 million Pink Ribbons to spread awareness.

“The Estée Lauder Companies’ success is deeply rooted in living our shared values. Reflecting on the last 30 years, the incredible progress made by The Breast Cancer Campaign has had a lasting impact on our global community. As an authentic cornerstone of our commitments, The Campaign has been supported by our employees, consumers and partners worldwide. Today, it continues to inspire action in people everywhere. As a Beauty Inspired, Values Driven company, we look forward to the future and are committed to advancing positive change for all of those touched by this disease,” said Fabrizio Freda, President and Chief Executive Officer, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

The Campaign will take the following actions aligned to its mission for its 30th Anniversary:

Double-down on The Campaign’s efforts to reduce breast cancer disparities and improve health outcomes.

Mobilize ELC’s passionate employees to unite in action and support more than 60 organizations worldwide.

Show support through 18 of ELC’s brands: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Darphin Paris, TOM FORD BEAUTY, Smashbox, AERIN Beauty, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, KILIAN PARIS, Too Faced, and Dr.Jart+. Each will donate to BCRF and/or local cancer-focused organizations around the world, with brand participation varying by market.

Convene breast cancer thought leaders and advocates to advance education and share important messages about the disease.

Drive additional donations to BCRF through ELCompanies.com/BreastCancerCampaign and various points of engagement.

Accelerate communications on social media including TikTok and various Meta platforms to foster awareness, fundraising and engagement, including new calls-to-action.

Unveil a new series of global stories demonstrating the diversity of the disease.

Continue The Campaign’s tradition of illuminating buildings, monuments and landmarks around the world in glowing pink lights to raise awareness of breast health, including the Empire State Building, New York City; the Eiffel Tower, Paris; LOTTE WORLD TOWER, Seoul.

Continue producing and distributing informative materials and Pink Ribbons worldwide.

As long as breast cancer remains a life-threatening disease, The Estée Lauder Companies’ commitment to the meaningful work that must continue will not waiver. It’s #TimeToEndBreastCancer.

ABOUT THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world’s leading manufacturers, marketers, and sellers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company’s products are sold in approximately 150 countries and territories under brand names including: Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, M·A·C, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Darphin Paris, TOM FORD BEAUTY, Smashbox, AERIN Beauty, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, KILIAN PARIS, Too Faced, Dr.Jart+, and the DECIEM family of brands, including The Ordinary and NIOD.

ELC-C

ELC-I

_____________________________

1 World Health Organization

2 American Cancer Society® Facts and Figures 2021-2022

3 American Cancer Society® Key Statistics for Breast Cancer