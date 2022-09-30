Alkaline88® is the exclusive water of SHAQTOBERFEST 2022.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company and the Clean Beverage® company, is pleased to announce that Alkaline88® is the exclusive water for SHAQTOBERFEST, a brand-new Halloween event taking place at the historic Queen Mary in Long Beach, CA. SHAQTOBERFEST is produced by ABG Entertainment in partnership with Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group. Deliciously Smooth™ Alkaline88®, in both 16- and 25-ounce eco-friendly aluminum bottles, will be available for purchase to frightful fun seekers at the month-long event this October.

“SHAQTOBERFEST is another great event where Shaq and Alkaline88® are coming together for an unforgettable experience,” said Tom Hutchison, Chief Marketing Officer of The Alkaline Water Company. “This is a family friendly event taking place in one of the strongest markets for our brand and we are excited for the wonderful opportunity to partner with Shaq again and to introduce thousands of people to Alkaline88 while they have a great time. Our reusable and infinitely recyclable aluminum bottles are a perfect fit to provide crisp, cool refreshment at this high traffic event.”

SHAQTOBERFEST will have six Halloween-themed areas for guests to experience, featuring O’Neal’s frightfully fun narrations. Each area contains games, haunted trails, live entertainment, tasty food, and beverages. Both sizes of Alkaline88’s premium aluminum bottles will be for sale throughout the event all month long.

For more information on SHAQTOBERFEST and to access dates and ticketing, visit Shaqtoberfest.com.

About The Alkaline Water Company:

The Alkaline Water Company is the Clean Beverage® company making a difference in the water you drink and the world we share.

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88®, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88® delivers perfect 8.8 pH alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label “Clean Beverage.” 2021, The Alkaline Water Company was pleased to welcome Shaquille O’Neal to its board of advisors and to serve as the celebrity brand ambassador for the Alkaline88®.

About ABG Entertainment:

ABG Entertainment offers unparalleled storytelling through long-form and short-form content, live event production, hospitality and immersive experiences in collaboration with the world’s most influential creators, distributors, brands and artists. ABG Entertainment is a division of Authentic Brands Group, a global brand development, marketing and entertainment company, and owner of a portfolio of iconic and renowned brands that generate more than $21 billion in retail sales worldwide. For more information, visit authenticbrandsgroup.com

About Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group:

Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group produces world-class live events and location-based entertainment experiences and is the world’s largest Halloween themed entertainment company. With over 16 locations and counting, every year, Thirteenth Floor brings premier Halloween experiences to markets all across the country. Designed by world-renowned haunted house engineers and featuring makeup and effects from Hollywood special effects artists, their attractions take fright to a whole new level. ThirteenthFloor.com