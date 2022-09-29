Meet Jim Belushi at Jade Cannabis Co. in Midtown Reno

RENO, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jade Cannabis Co. will celebrate its new partnership with Belushi’s Farm by hosting a celebrity meet-and-greet with farmer, actor, comedian and musician Jim Belushi on Sunday, October 2, 2022 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at 1085 S. Virginia Street, Suite A in Midtown Reno. Adults 21 years of age and older are invited to visit the dispensary to meet with Belushi, who will be signing posters and taking photos with fans while showcasing his newest cannabis products.

“We’re thrilled to provide our customers with top-quality flower from Belushi’s Farm,” said Keri Vidovcich, Dispensary Manager at Jade Cannabis Co. “We’re the first dispensary in Nevada to carry Belushi’s Farm products and are excited to offer Dolato and Runtz flower and pre-rolls.”

Jim Belushi is best known for playing the role of Jim on the sitcom According to Jim (2001-2009), as well as his other television roles including Saturday Night Live (1983-1985), Total Security (1997) and Twin Peaks (2017). In August 2020, his reality show Growing Belushi debuted its first season on the Discovery Channel, following Jim, his family and their dedicated team at Belushi’s Farm as they make their mark in the industry and spread the benefits of legalized marijuana.

“Every time I cultivate the land, I get pulled into the medicine and the joy of this work,” said Belushi. “I’m pleased to announce Belushi’s Farm debut in Nevada through our partnership with Jade Cannabis Co.”

The event is free and open to adults 21 years of age and older. Parking is available on-site and Jade Cannabis Co. will be sponsoring rides to the event though Pineapple Pedicabs. Come down and enjoy a live painting exhibition, art car entertainment, food truck and a chance to win raffle prize packages!

About Jade Cannabis Co.

Jade Cannabis Co. is a licensed and state compliant cannabis retailer proudly servicing northern and southern Nevada with two dispensaries in Las Vegas and a location in Midtown Reno. Their friendly and knowledgeable staff are here to help guide guests through the extensive menu to find the right solutions for each customer’s personal needs. No matter the occasion or experience level, Jade has something for everyone. Keep out of reach of children. For use only by adults age 21 and older. License # RD106 / D106.

For more information on Jade Cannabis Co., visit www.reno.jadecannabisco.com

For more information on Belushi’s Farm, visit www.belushisfarm.com

For more information on Pineapple Pedicabs, visit www.pineapplepedicabs.com