LTK Unveils the 2022 LTK Creator Awards & Inaugural LTK Brand Awards

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LTK, the creator-guided shopping platform, unveiled its annual LTK Creator Awards 2022 and inaugural LTK Brand Awards at LTK Con 2022, the company’s 10th annual creator conference. LTK announced the winning creators and brands who are trailblazing creator commerce with their engaging content and strategic approach.

LTK Creator Awards 2022

This year, LTK Creator Awards are honoring new and established creators who are successfully building their business, growing their community of followers and creating incredible content. Across fashion, beauty, home, family and wellness, LTK is honoring “All Star” creators along with “Rising Stars” in each category, chosen by the community. We’re honored to share our LTK Creator Award 2022 winners:

Fashion All Star Winner: Nasreen Shahi, @heynasreen Rising Star Winner: Meghan Korte, @the_other_mk

Beauty All Star Winner: Tiffany Denny, @makeupbytiffanyd Rising Star Winner: Jenee Naylor, @HighLowLuxxe

Home All Star Winner: Hillary Peil, @TheHillaryStyle Rising Star Winner: El Peterson, @Elpetersondesign

Family All Star Winner: Stephanie Joplin, @Betterwithchardonnay Rising Star Winner: Shakira Patterson, @occasions.byshakira

Wellness All Star Winner: Kathleen Post, @Kathleen.Post Rising Star Winner: Chelsea Culbertson, @Choosingchelsea



LTK Brand Awards 2022

LTK is recognizing brand excellence in Creator Commerce with the company’s inaugural 2022 LTK Brand Awards. Brands were selected based on their unique and impactful creator strategy from the past year and LTK proprietary benchmark data—measuring content reach and engagement, awareness, and sales.

Brand of the Year: Brands with top-performing campaigns that raised awareness, created engaging content, generated top sales and cultivated long-term creator relationships.

Winner : Walmart (Fellow Nominees: Abercrombie & Fitch, Sephora)

LTK Connect Visionary of the Year: Direct-to-consumer businesses successfully revolutionizing industries on their own terms, leveraging LTK Connect and Creators.

Winner : Anea Hill (Fellow Nominees: Revolution Rose, shortyLOVE)

Performance Strategy of the Year: Through a 360 strategic approach with Creators, these brands achieved some of the highest performing campaigns—combining strategic testing of channels and using a variety of Creators and content formats.

Winner : Abercrombie & Fitch (Fellow Nominees: Express, Lululemon)

Best Multi-Category Campaign Strategy: These trailblazers have broken through various verticals through strategic marketing and creator approaches.

Winner : QVC (Fellow Nominees: Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue)

Best 360 Campaign Strategy: These brands have creatively maximized budgets and scaled their business through successful collaborations, competitive commission rates, and LTK Advertising with a do-it-all approach to reach Creators and shoppers.

Winner : Tarte (Fellow Nominees: DSW, Sephora)

International Brand Impact: These international brands have a global footprint and have continuously driven sales and traffic through some of the most engaging Creator campaigns.

Winner : Karen Miller (Fellow Nominees: FARFETCH, MY THERESA)

One to Watch: Brands who are investing in ground-breaking strategies, reaching new shoppers and driving incremental sales.

Winner : Wayfair (Fellow Nominees: Petal & Pup, Saks Fifth Avenue)

For more information, visit https://company.shopltk.com/en/company.

About LTK

LTK is the largest global digital marketing platform powered by creators. It was founded in 2011 by Amber and Baxter Box to empower the world’s premium lifestyle creators to be as economically successful as possible. For the past decade, LTK has grown to become a trusted and effective business-enablement platform where creators launch, run and grow their LTK Shop. Today, more than 6,000 brands partner with LTK to gain access to its global influencer network for content that converts against performance-driven, cross-channel KPIs. A three-time honoree on Fast Company’s list of Most Innovative Retail Companies, LTK drives more than $3 billion in annual retail sales from nearly 200,000 talented creators in 100+ countries. The company is headquartered in Dallas, TX and currently operates on five continents. To download the app, search for LTK in the App Store or Google Play.