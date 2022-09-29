O’Charley’s Mobilizes Concept-Wide School Supply Drive to Help Eastern Kentucky Flood Victims and Families

NASHVILLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar, the American restaurant with 142 locations across 16 states that is home to Great Food and Good Times, announced today it will deliver school supplies for thousands to help the communities that are still recovering from the August flooding in Eastern Kentucky. The supplies are the result of a concept-wide effort that culminated with team members hosting a ‘Stuff the O’Mobile’ event in Knoxville, TN on September 29 to combine donations received across all 16 states. The O’Charley’s team will then deliver the supplies to schools in Eastern Kentucky the next day.

“Helping our communities and neighbors when disaster strikes is foundational to our concept. Whether it’s tornadoes in Alabama, flooding in Kentucky, or even the Christmas bombing in our hometown of Nashville, the O’Charley’s team loves to respond and support those in need,” said CEO Craig Barber. “Thanks to generous donations online and in our stores, we are able to give these schools, teachers and students an extra lift this fall.”

O’Charley’s held a month-long supplies drive that combined online donations with school supply drives inside locations across the O’Charley’s brand. Team members in Knoxville gathered all the contributed supplies during a special ‘Stuff the O’Mobile’ event and are planning on taking them to Letcher County, KY where they will be distributed to multiple impacted schools.

“This support from O’Charley’s will go a long way to helping us return to a sense of normalcy inside our classrooms,” said Denise Yonts, Superintendent of Letcher County Public Schools. “Our teachers and students have been through a lot lately, so to see this level of help come from outside our district is heartening. We are extremely thankful for these supplies and are proud to call O’Charley’s a friend of Letcher County schools.”

The school supplies drive is the latest initiative in O’Charley’s Hometown Heroes campaign. As part of Hometown Heroes, O’Charley’s team members have held appreciation events and delivered thousands of free meals to first responders, healthcare workers, teachers and other deserving heroes over the years to say thank you. Hometown Heroes also encompasses support efforts for communities hit by disasters.

About O’Charley’s

O’Charley’s was born in Nashville, Tennessee and has served craveable American food and drinks inspired by their Southern roots since 1971. O’Charley’s operates 142 restaurants across the Southeast and Midwest. In addition to great food, good times and famous unsliceably soft rolls, O’Charley’s welcomes guests with genuine hospitality every time they walk through our doors or use our curbside delivery. To find an O’Charley’s location near you, please visit www.OCharleys.com. O’Charley’s is also on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.