EverGen Infrastructure Corp. Announces Investor Relations Partnership with Adelaide Capital

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (“EverGen” or the “Company”) (TSXV: EVGN) (OTCQX: EVGIF), is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Adelaide Capital (“Adelaide”), a leading investor relations and capital markets advisory firm, to provide investor relations and consulting services to the Company.

Adelaide is a full-service investor relations firm that brings a unique and powerful perspective and a re-engineered investor relations business model. Adelaide will work closely with EverGen Infrastructure to develop and deploy a comprehensive capital markets program, which includes assisting with non-deal roadshows, virtual campaigns, conferences and assisting with investor communication. In exchange for Adelaide’s services, the Company has agreed to pay a monthly fee of C$10,000, in addition to 15,000 stock options at an exercise price of $2.75 per share and a three-year term, subject to the approval of the Board of Directors of the Company.

“We are thrilled to be working with Adelaide Capital who will provide us with a comprehensive investor relations platform and help strengthen our communication with current and prospective shareholders as we pursue our next leg of growth.” Chase Edgelow, CEO of EverGen.

About EverGen Infrastructure Corp.

EverGen, Canada’s Renewable Natural Gas Infrastructure Platform, is combating climate change and helping communities contribute to a sustainable future. Headquartered on the West Coast of Canada, EverGen is an established independent renewable energy producer which acquires, develops, builds, owns and operates a portfolio of Renewable Natural Gas, waste to energy, and related infrastructure projects. EverGen is focused on Canada, with continued growth expected across other regions in North America and beyond.

