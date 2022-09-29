Combate Global Inks Landmark Deal with Wave Sports + Entertainment for Digital Media Expansion, including Launching the Franchise on TikTok

NEW YORK & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Premier Hispanic Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) sports franchise Combate Global is launching on TikTok for the first time ever on Oct. 1 thanks to a partnership with Wave Sports + Entertainment, the leader in sports storytelling for the next generation. In addition to establishing and managing the Combate Global brand on TikTok, the landmark deal calls for WSE to take on management of the franchise’s Snapchat discover show. Combate Global will also join WSE’s impressive roster of MMA and combat sports partners featured on HAYMAKERS, WSE’s industry-leading media brand touted as the best combat sports brand on the Internet. Combate Global content will also be distributed throughout WSE’s network of sports and entertainment media brands that reach more than 115 million followers globally.

The move comes as Combate Global, which has the youngest U.S. television audience of any MMA sports franchise, evolves its marketing strategy to reach an even greater number of these young MMA fans digitally. These fans have been largely responsible for the sport’s remarkable growth in recent years, helping to make MMA the eighth most popular sport in the world according to Nielsen Fan Insights 2020.

To build its presence among younger fans, Combate Global turned to WSE, the leader in production and distribution of sports and entertainment content for digital platforms. WSE leads the industry in both social media reach and engagement among Gen-Z and millennial demographics, which comprise more than 85% of WSE’s audience.

“The launch of Combate Global on TikTok is a momentous move forward for our brand that is growing at a record pace as we connect with younger generations of fans,” said Campbell McLaren, Chief Executive Officer, Combate Global. “WSE has a proven track record of leading in digital when it comes to sports and particularly when it comes to MMA. We have every bit of confidence in WSE’s ability to bring our fans exciting new narratives about the franchise and our athletes.”

“Combat is in our company’s DNA. HAYMAKERS is one of WSE’s flagship brands, having launched just over two years ago and now boasting over 10 million cross-platform followers,” said Daniel Maas, Senior Vice President, Commercial, Wave Sports + Entertainment. “We look forward to partnering with Combate Global to help build their digital footprint and brand on social while also bolstering the HAYMAKERS roster of world-class partners.”

The award-winning storytellers at WSE will serve up an engaging slate of social content to Combate Global fans on TikTok and Snapchat that includes the following:

Highlights and memorable moments from recent and historic Combate Global events

Next-level access to Combate Global athletes, including spotlights on young champions and up-and-coming stars

Stories on Combate Global’s all-time greatest knockouts in the history of the franchise

Informed rankings of some of the greatest moments, events, and fighters in the franchise’s history, including features on the franchise’s female fighters

Combate Global joins WSE’s roster of combat focused content partners including ONE Championship, PFL, Bellator, TopRank and Golden Boy amongst many others.

Combate Global produces 30 live television events annually. The live event schedule is available on Combate Global’s website.

About Combate Global

Combate Global, previously “Combate Americas,” is the premier Hispanic Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) sports franchise, rapidly becoming the number two sport after soccer for Spanish speaking fans worldwide. It is the only MMA property regularly airing on broadcast television in both the U.S. (Univision) and Mexico (Televisa). In 2021, Combate Global partnered with CBS Sports to distribute its live shows in English in the U.S. on Paramount+ and, in 2022, the company partnered with Eurosport for live distribution in Spain, as well as with RMC Sport in France. The company’s programming is available in over 70 countries in Europe, Africa and elsewhere globally.

Nielsen research indicates that an astounding 91 percent of Combate Global viewers in the U.S. are not regular viewers of other MMA content, demonstrating that Combate Global has garnered a new MMA audience with its World Cup-style, country vs. country-style competition. Each year of Combate Global action culminates with “COPA COMBATE,” the toughest event in sports, and the most coveted destination for representing one’s country.

Combate Global CEO Campbell McLaren, also the co-founder and creator of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), has been described by New York Magazine as “the marketing genius behind the UFC,” while Yahoo Sports has said he “knows more about the sport than just about anyone in it today.” Under his direction, the growth of Combate Americas’ television footprint and worldwide audience triggered a re-branding in 2021 to Combate Global.

About Wave Sports + Entertainment

Wave Sports + Entertainment is the leader in sports storytelling for the next generation reaching more than 117 million highly-engaged followers globally. Our portfolio of brands includes BUCKETS, JUKES, FTBL, HAYMAKERS, GYM HEROES, DEUCE LOVE, and more. Our award-winning, original programming is led by some of the most popular voices in sports media who dish out the highlights, memes, takes, commentary, analysis, culture, and stories on the players and movements that are shaping the world of sports.

We hold one of the largest and most diverse digital libraries of sports IP in the world thanks to our partnerships with over 115 leading sports leagues who trust us with their content and to help them cultivate new audiences. Our commitment to innovation in sports storytelling has made us a leading sports publisher to Snap, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

To see our media brands in action, please go to www.wave.tv.

*Wave Sports + Entertainment is incorporated as Bullpen Sports Network, Inc.