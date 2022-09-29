Great Southern Homes, Inc. and DiamondHead Holdings Corp. Announce Investor Call to Discuss Their Upcoming Business Combination

COLUMBIA, S.C. & NEW YORK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Great Southern Homes, Inc. (“GSH” or the “Company”) and DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DHHC) (“DiamondHead” or “DHHC”) will hold an investor call on Monday, October 3, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET to discuss their upcoming business combination. The event will feature a presentation by key members of both companies accompanied by a slide deck, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Interested parties can access the call by dialing (669) 900-9128 with a meeting ID of 838 2395 9794. Additionally, participants can view the webcast and download the presentation at either www.unitedhomesgroup.com or www.diamondheadholdings.com. An archive of the webcast will be available on both websites for a limited time.

On September 12, 2022, GSH and DiamondHead announced that they entered into a definitive business combination agreement. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, GSH will become a publicly traded company, and DiamondHead Holdings Corp. expects to be renamed United Homes Group, Inc. and trade under the new ticker symbol “UHG.”

About GSH

GSH is currently one of the largest homebuilders in the Southeast. The Company builds homes in South Carolina and Georgia, focusing on the entry level and first time move up home buyer segments. GSH plans to employ a capital efficient “land-light” operating model that is expected to generate higher returns with lower cyclical risk compared to a traditional homebuilding operating model. Through organic growth, GSH has become the 25th ranked starter-home builder and the 41st ranked single-family detached home builder in the United States, respectively, based on 2021 home closings according to Pro Builder’s 2022 Housing Giants Report.

About DHHC

DiamondHead is a special purpose acquisition company led by Co-CEO and Chairman David Hamamoto, who has over 40 years of experience in real estate investing, as well as operating both private and publicly held real estate businesses. David Hamamoto was the founder and Chairman of the previously publicly-traded NorthStar real estate related companies: NorthStar Realty Finance Corp., NorthStar Asset Management Group, Inc. and NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. In addition, David Hamamoto was a former partner at Goldman, Sachs & Co. and the co-founder of its Real Estate Principal Investment Group and Whitehall funds.

DiamondHead is co-sponsored by Antara Capital, which is an event-driven hedge fund founded by Himanshu Gulati in 2018 that invests across a wide variety of financial instruments, including loans, bonds, convertible bonds, stressed/distressed credit and special situation equity investments

