Germania Insurance to Accept and Disburse Payments Using Both PremiumPay® and ClaimsPay® Products from One Inc

FOLSOM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--One Inc, the leading payments network for the insurance industry, announced today that Germania Insurance, the largest farm mutual insurance company in Texas, has selected One Inc’s ClaimsPay® and PremiumPay® products for a fully integrated and digitized customer payment disbursement experience. The implementation will create a more synchronized company workflow by employing One Inc’s inbound and outbound functionality, and the promise of consolidating all of Germania’s payment activities onto one platform.

The One Inc integration will be employed using Guidewire’s Cloud Platform, an all-in-one, cloud-based system, which will enable the top-ranked Texas home and auto insurance company and its users to accept and disburse payments using both PremiumPay and ClaimsPay. Through a phased-in approach, Germania’s customers will be given added benefits such as an optimized customer experience, reduced payment processing costs, and other expanded digital payment options that improve choice, security, and speed.

With One Inc’s PremiumPay and ClaimsPay platforms, Germania customers will later have the option to receive digital payments through popular payment platforms such as Venmo and PayPal, in addition to direct payment options. With integrated mobile and web platforms, Germania will be able to provide customers with a modern claims experience that uses familiar mobile technology.

“We are excited to partner with One Inc to make it easier for our customers to make and receive payments,” said Germania Insurance President and CEO, Brandon Keller. “Being faster, smarter, and more visible during the premium collection and claim payment processes are an important component of our goal to be the insurance company of choice for our policyholders.”

“We’ve enjoyed a very productive relationship with Germania and glad they will be leveraging both PremiumPay and ClaimsPay products,” said Ian Drysdale, CEO of One Inc. “Germania’s decision to optimize its user touchpoints is a key priority for insurers looking to transform the experience around claims workflow and payments. One Inc has long sought to make these interactions as seamless as possible and pleased to see customers like Germania find success with our solutions.”

About One Inc

One Inc is modernizing the insurance industry through a unified and frictionless payment network. Focusing only on the insurance industry, One Inc helps carriers transform their operations by reducing costs, increasing security, and optimizing customer experience. The comprehensive end-to-end digital payments platform provides expanded payment options, multi-channel digital communications and rapid digital claim payments, even for the most complex insurance use cases. As one of the fastest growing digital payments platforms in the insurance industry, One Inc manages billions of dollars per year in premiums and claim payments. For more information, please visit www.oneinc.com.

About Germania Insurance

Founded in 1896, Germania Insurance provides auto, property, and life insurance for thousands of Texans. It is the largest farm mutual insurance company in Texas, and one of the top companies for independent agents. Germania is a proud Texas company, exclusively providing protection and insurance services for Texans for more than 125 years.