CAIS Summit Announces Final Lineup as Interest in Alternatives Soars Among Financial Advisors

CAIS, the leading alternative investment marketplace for independent financial advisors, today announced the final agenda for its inaugural Alternative Investment Summit, which will take place October 17 to 19, 2022 at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California.

“ As we enter this ‘New Era of Access’ with advisors shifting away from public markets to alternatives, CAIS is eager to connect the independent wealth channel with leading alternative asset managers in a way that’s never been done before,” said Matt Brown, Founder and CEO at CAIS. “ The CAIS Summit will be tailored to the unique needs and priorities of the independent financial advisor community, giving them knowledge, insights, and access to managers so that they can more confidently embrace alternative investment strategies and seek to grow their businesses.”

In addition to over 40 leading alternative investment managers, the summit will host hundreds of independent financial advisors from RIAs and IBDs who oversee more than $2 trillion in assets including Marty Bicknell, President and CEO of Mariner Wealth Advisors, Rajini Kodialam, Co-Founder, Board Member and Chief Operating Officer of Focus Financial Partners, and Jeff Dekko, CEO of Wealth Enhancement Group, who are slated to present.

Notable general sessions include:

What’s the Alternative? How Today’s Economy may be Making the Argument for Alts: Jenny Johnson, President and CEO, Franklin Templeton; Mike Arougheti, Director, Co-Founder, CEO and President, Ares; Jim Zelter, Co-President, Apollo; Michael Milken, Chairman, Milken Institute (Moderator)

Market Update with Marko Kolanovic: Marko Kolanovic, PhD, Chief Global Markets Strategist, J.P. Morgan

Get in the Game: Why Pro Sports may be an Attractive Asset Class: Todd Boehly, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO, Eldridge; Marc Lasry, Co-Founder and CEO, Avenue Capital Group; Dr. Frank Luntz, American Political and Communications Consultant (Moderator)

Zoom Out: The Macro-Forces Potentially Impacting the Wealth Management Industry’s Evolution: Aaron Hodari, Managing Director, Schechter; Hunter Satterfield, Partner, Cain Watters; Cameron Dawson, Chief Investment Officer, NewEdge Wealth; Chip Roame, Founder and Managing Partner, Tiburon Strategic Advisors (Moderator)

Mid-Terms in Mind: How November’s Election Outcomes Could Impact Advisors: Dr. Frank Luntz, American Political and Communications Consultant

A Conversation with Jay Clayton: Jay Clayton, Apollo Chair and Former SEC Chair

Blockchain Beyond the Bulls and Bears: Mike Novogratz, Founder and CEO, Galaxy; Dan Tapiero, CEO, 10T; Jennifer Prosek, Managing Partner, Prosek (Moderator)

In addition to general sessions, attendees will benefit from a variety of discussion formats including breakfast roundtables and ‘CAIS Talks’ spread over six different session times. These 30-minute mini sessions will run concurrently on three stages, with a focus on a wide range of alternative asset categories, and will be led by industry leaders including:

Angelo Gordon – TJ Durkin, Head of Structured Credit, Co-Portfolio Manager for MVP

– TJ Durkin, Head of Structured Credit, Co-Portfolio Manager for MVP Apollo Global Management – Stephanie Drescher, Global Head of Client Products and Solutions

– Stephanie Drescher, Global Head of Client Products and Solutions Ares – Raj Dhanda, Partner and Global Head of Wealth Management

– Raj Dhanda, Partner and Global Head of Wealth Management Avenue Capital Group – Marc Lasry, Co-Founder and CEO

– Marc Lasry, Co-Founder and CEO Benefit Street Partners – Richard Byrne, President

– Richard Byrne, President Bluerock – Miguel Sosa, Research and Product Strategist

– Miguel Sosa, Research and Product Strategist Carlson Capital – Thad Teaford Jr., Portfolio Manager and Partner

– Thad Teaford Jr., Portfolio Manager and Partner Davidson Kempner – Eric Epstein, President

– Eric Epstein, President EQT – Eric Liu, Partner and Head of North American Private Equity

– Eric Liu, Partner and Head of North American Private Equity Hamilton Lane – Erik Hirsch, Vice Chairman and Head of Strategic Initiatives

– Erik Hirsch, Vice Chairman and Head of Strategic Initiatives HarbourVest – Drew Snow, Principal, QIS Client Strategist

– Drew Snow, Principal, QIS Client Strategist ICG – Andrew Hawkins, Vice Chairman, Strategic Equity

– Andrew Hawkins, Vice Chairman, Strategic Equity J.P. Morgan – Marko Kolanovic, PhD, Chief Global Markets Strategist

– Marko Kolanovic, PhD, Chief Global Markets Strategist Mercer – Amy Ridge, Partner; Gregg Sommer, Partner

– Amy Ridge, Partner; Gregg Sommer, Partner Monroe Capital – Theodore Koenig, Chairman and CEO

– Theodore Koenig, Chairman and CEO Silicon Valley Bank – John China, President

– John China, President The Carlyle Group – Brian Marcus, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager

– Brian Marcus, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager WorldQuant, Millennium – Andy Kreuz, Deputy Chief Investment Officer

CAIS Summit is an invite-only event. To view the agenda and inquire to join us, click here.

About CAIS

CAIS is the leading alternative investment platform for financial advisors who seek improved access to, and education about, alternative investment funds and products. CAIS provides financial advisors with a broad selection of alternative investment strategies, including hedge funds, private equity, private credit, real estate, digital assets, and structured notes, allowing them to capitalize on opportunities and/or withstand ever-changing markets. CAIS also offers custom solutions for advisors seeking to create custom fund vehicles around ideas they source.

CAIS also provides an industry-leading learning system, CAIS IQ, to help advisors learn faster, remember longer, and improve client outcomes.

All funds listed on CAIS undergo Mercer's independent due diligence and ongoing monitoring. Mercer diligence reports and fund ratings are available to advisors on the CAIS password-protected platform. CAIS streamlines the end-to-end transaction process through digital subscriptions and integrated reporting with Fidelity, Schwab, and Pershing, which make investing in alternatives simple.

Founded in 2009, CAIS, a fintech leader, is empowering over 6,600+ unique advisor firms/teams who oversee more than $2.5T+ in network assets. Since its inception, CAIS has facilitated over $18B+ in transaction volume as the first truly open marketplace where financial advisors and alternative asset managers engage and transact directly on a massive scale. CAIS has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Austin, and San Francisco. For more information about CAIS, please visit www.caisgroup.com.

Securities offered through CAIS Capital LLC, member FINRA, SIPC.