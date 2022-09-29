Dastur Selected by the US Department of Energy for Front End Engineering Design (FEED) of an Industrial Scale Carbon Capture Project for the Production of Clean Hydrogen on the US Gulf Coast

NEW YORK & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ridgewood, NJ based Dastur International, Inc., along with affiliate company Dastur Energy Inc., and Air Liquide have been awarded an important US Department of Energy (US DOE) funded FEED study for the design and engineering of an industrial scale carbon capture plant at Air Liquide’s Steam Methane Reformer (SMR) on the US Gulf Coast. The project aims to capture 0.9 mtpa of CO 2 with a net carbon capture efficiency of at least 95%, enabling the production of clean or blue hydrogen. The Funding Opportunity is entitled “fossil energy based production, storage, transport and utilization of hydrogen approaching net zero”. The FEED will be completed over a period of 18 months and the value of the award is approximately USD $7.5 million.

As the Prime Recipient of the award, Dastur will partner with subrecipients, technology provider Air Liquide E&C Solutions USA and host site Air Liquide Large Industries, to provide a techno-economically efficient and cost-effective solution for the industrial scale decarbonization of hydrogen production. The project will aim to exploit the natural advantages of the US Gulf Coast in terms of availability of natural gas, geological formations for the permanent storage of CO 2 , availability of CO 2 transportation infrastructure, and CO 2 demand from downstream customers. The project can be a stepping stone for the US DoE’s 1-1-1 Hydrogen Energy Earthshot program, which seeks to reduce the cost of clean hydrogen by 80% to $1 per 1 Kilogram in 1 decade.

The project intends to use Air Liquide’s state-of-the-art cryogenic technology, which runs on grid electricity, and will have lower secondary emissions compared to conventional amine-based carbon capture technology. With the increasing penetration of renewables in the grid, and decreasing grid emission intensity, the project will progressively reduce lifecycle CO 2 emissions over time.

Atanu Mukherjee, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dastur, said, “We are happy to receive this award from the US Department of Energy and believe that this project will be important for demonstrating clean hydrogen production from fossil fuels at an industrial scale with superior economics. Decarbonization of the hard-to-abate industrial world and generation of clean energy carriers like hydrogen is key to a net-zero future, and this project will be an important landmark in establishing the US’s leadership in this area.”

Along with its partners, Dastur will draw upon its own intellectual property & know-how in gas conditioning, system design & engineering, carbon capture technology & storage and sequestration expertise to engineer a flexible, scalable and cost-effective industrial-scale carbon capture & management solution. A successful & cost-effective industrial-scale solution could serve as a reference for production of blue hydrogen in the US, as well as in other geographies.