SPAN Partners with Suntuity Renewables to Supply SPAN Panels to Residential Solar Dealers Nationwide

SAN FRANCISCO & HOLMDEL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SPAN, the leading innovator in smart home electrical panels, and Suntuity Renewables, a national residential solar, storage, electrification and renewable energy integrator, today announced a new partnership to include SPAN Panels with Suntuity solar panel systems to residential customers, through Suntuity’s national Dealer Network.

As SPAN’s first Master Dealer, Suntuity's dealers and affiliates will immediately include SPAN Panel and SPAN Drive electric vehicle chargers with solar and solar plus battery systems offered to Suntuity’s customers. Adding a SPAN Smart Panel to a home solar system provides an unprecedented level of visibility and control over the home’s energy system. SPAN Panel provides homeowners with insights into their solar production in real-time, customizable circuit-level control and monitoring of every circuit in their home, and 40 percent longer battery backup power during an outage, on average. With the newly signed Inflation Reduction Act, rebates and incentives are available to lower the total cost of SPAN solutions for homeowners looking to electrify.

Additionally, SPAN and Suntuity will expand Suntuity University to train and upskill electricians to install SPAN solutions and the latest solar and renewable technologies. Funds provided by the HOPE for HOMES provision within the Inflation Reduction Act funding will support Suntuity University’s aim to address a core impediment to electrification and close the gap in the availability of green economy workers.

“As SPAN ramps up production of SPAN Panels and adds new features and functionality, we are excited to partner with Suntuity, a SPAN Master Dealer, to make SPAN Panels available to more homeowners who want to generate their own clean energy, electrify their homes, or simply improve their quality of life,” said SPAN CEO Arch Rao. “We applaud Dan and the Suntuity team for their dedication to upskill technicians in our industry. As more customers transition to renewable energy systems and electrify their homes with more efficient electric appliances, the growth in available technician talent will be critical to our collective success towards a cleaner future.”

“As a growing global solar and renewable energy developer, financier, engineering, procurement and construction provider, Suntuity is excited to partner with SPAN to ensure we're offering our solar customers and dealer partners the best products on the market by including SPAN’s groundbreaking home electrification technology with our own high-quality solar and battery systems. We expect the U.S. residential solar market to accelerate, thanks to new consumer incentives provided by the Inflation Reduction Act that reduce the cost of going solar, and we aim to provide best-in-class home electrification products and services to millions of American homeowners,” said Suntuity Group President and CEO Dan Javan.

About SPAN

SPAN reinvented the 100-year-old electrical panel and is developing products that enable electrification and simplify the adoption of clean energy including solar, batteries, and electric vehicles. SPAN Panel gives customers circuit-level management, real-time monitoring, and actionable energy insights through the SPAN Home app’s intuitive interface. Designed with hardware innovation and purpose-built with intelligent software, SPAN Panel and SPAN Drive electric vehicle charger are an efficient and integrated solution for any home. Backed by leading investors in the clean energy space, SPAN aims to decarbonize by building products that remove barriers to electrification while providing a holistic approach to managing increasing demands on household energy. To learn more, visit www.span.io.

About Suntuity Group

The Suntuity Group is an American multinational company that consists of several national brands that encompass renewable energy, finance, water filtration and home services. Founded in 2008, the company has operations in several US states and countries and services thousands of customers across its service footprint. Discover how to become a channel partner with Suntuity Renewables and join forces with one of the fastest growing renewable energy leaders in the nation. For further information, please visit www.suntuitygroup.com

About Suntuity Solar

Suntuity Solar is a top solar and storage provider in the U.S. With thousands of customers and hundreds of dealers, the company delivers best in class solar PV and storage solutions in a fully financed package. For more information, please visit www.suntuityrenewables.com

About Suntuity Electric

Suntuity Electric is a licensed electrical contractor across several U.S. states and provides electrical installation and home electrification services to an ever-expanding residential and commercial customer base. For more information, please visit www.suntuityrenewables.com

About Suntuity Home

Suntuity Home is a licensed home builder and delivers state of the art home electrification and consumer technologies in several U.S. states. Its product offerings include home automation, roofing, water filtration and award-winning Net Zero home construction. For more information, please visit www.suntuityhome.com

