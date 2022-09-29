Consumer Direct Holdings, a Leading Self-Directed Personal Care Network, Announces Plans to Become a Publicly Traded Company Via Merger with DTRT Health Acquisition Corp.

MISSOULA, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Consumer Direct Holdings, Inc. (“CDH” or “the Company”), a leading self-directed provider of in-home personal care that supports aging adults and individuals with disabilities, allowing them to live in their homes and communities by expanding choice and control, and DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (“DTRT”) (Nasdaq: DTRT, DTRTU, DTRTW), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced a definitive agreement for a business combination that will result in CDH becoming a public company. The combined company will be called Consumer Direct Care Network, Inc. upon the closing of the transaction and is expected to be listed on Nasdaq under a new ticker symbol (“CDCN”). Consumer Direct Care Network, Inc. will be led by Ben Bledsoe, CDH’s current Chief Executive Officer and President, and the current leadership team.

Company Overview

Based in Missoula, Montana, Consumer Direct Holdings, Inc. is a leading national in-home personal care provider offering superior in-home care assistance and outstanding customer service to older adults and people with disabilities who require long-term care and support with activities of daily living. Since its founding in 1990, the company has led the industry through its mission to provide care and support for people in their homes and communities. Based on their vision to help people live the life they want, CDH has been a leading industry innovator in expanding client choice and control. Over the last 12 months, CDH’s 95,000 caregivers have provided care to over 75,000 clients across 14 states. CDH is a pioneer in the self-directed in-home care market, where clients maintain more autonomy by selecting their own caregiver rather than having one assigned by a home care agency. While committed to excellence in care to all persons regardless of care modality, CDH provides care in the self-directed mode which results in high client satisfaction and lower overall cost of care. CDH has been guided by their values of Respect, Integrity, Service, and Excellence in their provision of services. CDH provides services on a multi-year contracted basis.

Management Comments

“CDH is led by a tenured group of committed home care professionals passionate about making it possible for people to live where they want to live, for as long as they want to live there. Highly respected in the states in which it operates, CDH has earned a reputation as an innovative leader in the provision of self-directed personal care services. We are not just fortunate to have the opportunity to merge with this group, in fact, we’re honored,” commented Mark Heaney, DTRT’s Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman.

Ben Bledsoe, President and Chief Executive Officer of CDH added, “We are pleased to be partnering with DTRT. Mark and his team have very relevant healthcare industry experience which aligns well with our operating model. DTRT’s financial resources will allow us to invest in our growth and further our core mission of ensuring accountability and value in the management of public funds, transparency in communication and excellence in service delivery to program participants and their caregivers.”

Transaction Overview

Assuming no redemptions, the transaction is anticipated to result in a combined company having up to $300 million of total available liquidity on a consolidated basis, which would provide adequate funding for ongoing operations, development, and expansion.

The transaction implies an enterprise valuation for CDH of $681 million, or 10.1x pro forma 2023 adjusted EBITDA. CDH’s current equity holders will own approximately 61% of the pro forma company immediately after closing, assuming no redemptions. The existing CDH shareholders will also receive a portion of their consideration in cash.

The Boards of Directors of each of DTRT and CDH have unanimously approved the transaction. The transaction will require the approval of the stockholders of both DTRT and CDH, and is subject to other customary closing conditions, including the receipt of certain regulatory approvals. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023.

Additional information about the proposed transaction, including a copy of the merger agreement, will be provided in a Current Report on Form 8-K that will be filed by DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and will be available at www.sec.gov.

Advisors

Bank of Montana is acting as financial advisor to CDH. Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. is acting as financial advisor to DTRT. Holland & Hart is acting as legal counsel to CDH. Winston & Strawn is acting as legal counsel to DTRT. Lincoln International, LLC provided the Board of Directors of DTRT with a fairness opinion regarding the transaction. Blueshirt Capital Advisors is serving as investor relations advisor to CDH.

About CDH

CDH is a leading self-directed in-home personal care network whose services and operating models address the crucial role of in-home personal caregiving as part of the healthcare continuum. CDH provides services under agreements with state Medicaid agencies, federal Veterans Administration providers, local government agencies, managed care organizations, commercial insurers and private individuals. Care provided in the home generally costs less than facility-based care and is preferred by clients and their families. Self-directed care also provides significant value to state Medicaid agencies and managed care organizations, including lower cost of services and higher satisfaction rates versus care in a facility or through a traditional home care agency. CDH’s expertise and experience provides significant competitive advantages when responding to requests for proposals and in creating unique program attributes required by some payors.

About DTRT Health Acquisition Corp.

DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of entering into a business combination. Its objective is to acquire a healthcare company that is poised for rapid growth amid today’s evolving healthcare landscape and that will capitalize on the fragmented nature of the industry to drive accretive consolidation. Its securities are listed on Nasdaq under the tickers “DTRT,” “DTRTU” and “DTRTW.” DTRT is led by Mark Heaney, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman, Arion Robbins, Chief Operating Officer and Don Klink, Chief Financial Officer.

For more information please visit https://www.dtrthealth.com/.

