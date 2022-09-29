DoorDash Canada and Black Opportunity Fund Announce Innovation Grants for Black Chefs and Black-Owned Restaurants Through #BlackFoodEnergy

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Black Opportunity Fund and DoorDash Canada announced a partnership to provide $130,000 #BlackFoodEnergy cash grants to innovative Canadian Black-owned restaurants. Each of the recipients can leverage funding to grow their business by investing in new technology and equipment, marketing support or expanding into new revenue streams like adding online delivery or setting up dine-in infrastructure.

#BlackFoodEnergy celebrates, amplifies, and supports Black chefs and Black-owned restaurants on the DoorDash platform. Through this program, DoorDash is continuing its commitment to help create more opportunities for Black entrepreneurs in the food industry. The #BlackFoodEnergy grant program will support small Black-owned businesses across Canada that are leaning into innovation to grow their business and reach new customers.

“Innovation comes in many forms outside of innovative cooking methods and recipes, including bringing traditional cultural dishes to new audiences, using food as an educational tool to increase cultural awareness and understanding, finding ways to bring healthier foods to underserved communities, and using technology to reach new customers,” said Craig Wellington, Executive Director of Black Opportunity Fund. “We are excited to support Black restaurant owners who are incorporating these innovative techniques.”

“At the core of DoorDash, is our mission and commitment to empower local economies. #BlackFoodEnergy is an extension of that commitment. We are excited to partner with the Black Opportunity Fund to expand opportunity for Black food entrepreneurs by helping them invest in their businesses and reach more consumers,” said Shilpa Arora, General Manager, DoorDash Canada.

Beginning today, until October 28, 2022, eligible restaurants can apply for the #BlackFoodEnergy innovation grant online by visiting https://bof.smapply.io/res/p/restaurants/

Applicants must be majority Black-owned restaurants, have one to three physical locations that have been open for six months minimum, have 50 or fewer employees per location, and be able to demonstrate how they support their local community or neighbourhood.

For more information, applications and full eligibility requirements, visit www.blackopportunityfund.ca

About Black Opportunity Fund

Black Opportunity Fund (BOF) is a community-led registered Canadian charitable organisation, whose mandate is to dismantle anti-Black racism by establishing a sustainable pool of capital to fund Black-led businesses and Black-led not for profit organisations and charities, in order to improve the social and economic well-being of Canada’s Black communities. The fund will catalyse the cultural, socio-economic, institutional, and political change required to enable Canada’s diverse Black communities to thrive. Black Opportunity Fund will prioritise initiatives around education, health, women, criminal justice, entrepreneurship, arts & culture, and youth that impact the quality of life in Black communities across Canada.

About DoorDash

​​DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favourite businesses in 27 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash enables local businesses to address consumers' expectations of ease and immediacy and thrive in today's convenience economy. By building the logistics infrastructure for local commerce, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time.