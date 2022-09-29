Enersponse and NexRev Partner to Empower Customers With Access to Energy Management Solutions

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enersponse, a premier distributed energy resource (DER) management provider, today announced a new partnership with leading power management services and technology supplier, NexRev. The strategic union was formed to create value-added opportunities for customers to reduce energy use, save money and meet corporate ESG objectives by combining both organizations’ advanced resources and technologies.

With a joint focus on providing tech-enabled energy management services to commercial and industrial companies, Enersponse and NexRev saw a unique opportunity to pool their expertise and empower businesses to participate in automated demand response programs.

“ The synergies between NexRev and Enersponse were clear from the beginning,” said James McPhail, chief executive officer and founder of Enersponse. “ NexRev has been in the energy management business for nearly thirty years with a growing focus on multi-site IoT building control systems. Both of our companies have long been focused on leveraging technology to help businesses gain more control over their energy consumption. Our collaboration provides a massive market opportunity to provide automated demand response offerings to more users and we are thrilled to be joining forces.”

Enersponse offers the partnership a series of virtual energy reduction capabilities that seamlessly match clients with available DER programs by leveraging a unique automation-powered DER management platform to provide flexible, convenient and risk-free opportunities for users. The program allows users to reduce their energy usage to tailored predetermined specifications, which enables utility bill savings; creates passive revenue streams with power supplier rebates; reduces energy use and carbon emissions and helps meet corporate sustainability (ESG) goals. The technology requires the deployment of a comprehensive energy management system (EMS) at a customer’s facilities. NexRev provides this through its industry-leading control system offerings and also adds value through its ability to retrofit a client’s facility by revamping outdated control systems to deploy auto-DR seamlessly and cost-effectively.

“ NexRev looks for partners that need automation and technology-driven solutions to meet current and future customer needs, and Enersponse is at the forefront of intelligent DER solutions—so the partnership made a lot of sense for us both,” said Chris Haidet, president and chief operations officer at NexRev. “ Our shared goal is to leverage each of our advanced solutions to meet the needs of our customers by providing an easy path to participating in demand response through a complete set of solutions offered via a single, simple, unified interface. Together, we’re making it easy for the customer to fully control their facilities, reduce energy usage, save money on consumption and earn new revenue in rebates.”

To learn more, visit: Enersponse.com and NexRev.com.

About Enersponse: Enersponse is an energy resource management platform that works with power providers across the country to aggregate their distributed energy resource (DER) and rebate programs with energy-using clients across the U.S. to maximize financial incentives by automating load reduction responses. This process helps providers maintain a stable grid; saves customers money and earns them passive income through rebates from utility; and helps achieve corporate social responsibility objectives. The company’s intelligent automation-powered distributed energy resource platform is connected to hundreds of power generators across North America, all dispatchable to customers’ existing control systems. Enersponse’s advanced technology keeps track of what’s happening down to a micro-locational level—even for large enterprises with facilities distributed across multiple power grid providers— by monitoring weather patterns, system outages and energy pricing fluctuations and then syncs data with pre-set client preferences to intelligently adjust power use in real-time without the need for human intervention. This means less stress on internal resources and an automated one-stop-shop solution for consolidating all available energy conservation programs to maximize cost savings—ultimately paying customers and their controls companies to save energy. Learn more about Enersponse at www.enersponse.com or follow via social media at @Enerpsonse.

About NexRev: NexRev was established in 1994 as a consulting and systems integrator to install energy management systems. Today it is focused on innovation in the facilities and energy management space with over a million IoT-connected devices across North America. Headquartered in Plano, Tex. with a team of 200 and a thriving R&D lab, all of NexRev’s products are proudly made in the U.S, with design and manufacturing originating in NexRev local facilities. Learn more about NexRev at https://www.nexrev.com/ or follow it on LinkedIn and Twitter.