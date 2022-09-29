Grey Rock Forms Partnership with Rebellion Energy Solutions Dedicated to Legacy Oil and Gas Well Remediation

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grey Rock Investment Partners ("Grey Rock"), through its affiliated investment vehicles, today announced an agreement to make an investment in Rebellion Energy Solutions ("Rebellion") and fund additional growth of the company. Rebellion intends to use the committed capital to execute on its strategy of reducing methane emissions and mitigating environment impacts from legacy oil and gas wells. Rebellion is well positioned to address the ongoing strain of asset retirement services on the industry, while meeting increasing demand for reduction of methane emissions from which carbon offset credits can be generated and registered.

Led by Chief Executive Officer Staci Taruscio, who has nearly 20 years of energy industry experience, Rebellion operates with a strategic approach to quantifying and diminishing the negative environmental impact of non-producing oil and gas wells by properly and efficiently decommissioning them and restoring impacted lands.

“We are excited to partner with the team at Rebellion who has unique expertise in petroleum engineering, field operations, impact measurement, and land restoration to offer solutions that help reduce carbon emissions,” said Matt Miller, Grey Rock Co-Founder and Managing Director. “Grey Rock believes there is an underserved market of opportunities in the oil and gas well remediation space to offer near term solutions for positive environmental impacts.”

“Grey Rock’s technical capabilities, deep energy industry connections, and commitment to making a positive impact on reducing carbon emissions make them an ideal partner to Rebellion moving forward,” said Taruscio. “The partnership with Grey Rock allows Rebellion to offer a full suite of services to work on behalf of landowners, communities, and the larger public to transform liabilities of the past into opportunities for our future.”

About Grey Rock Investment Partners

Grey Rock Investment Partners is a private equity firm with more than $1.3 billion in asset value across its private equity fund platform. The firm invests across the energy value chain with private equity funds focusing on investments in natural resources, carbon capture, industrial electrification, and reduction of methane emissions. For more information, visit www.grey-rock.com.

About Rebellion Energy Solutions

Rebellion Energy Solutions is focused on utilizing oil and gas expertise to quantify reduction of methane emissions from legacy oil and gas wells and to restore land from such wells to the highest standard, while generating high quality carbon credits that solve real world dilemmas. For more information, visit https://www.rebellionenergysolutions.com.