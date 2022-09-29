UMC Health System and Dialyze Direct Collaborate to Bring Onsite Dialysis Options to Lubbock County and West Texas

BROOKLYN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dialyze Direct, the nation’s leading provider of home hemodialysis and physiologic dialysis services in skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), announced today that the company, together with UMC Health System (UMC) in Lubbock, Texas, an award-winning public hospital and primary teaching hospital of Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, has committed to bringing onsite dialysis options to patients who require renal therapy at SNFs throughout West Texas.

Dialysis patients in Lubbock County and West Texas will benefit from this arrangement, giving them an option to receive staff-assisted in-patient dialysis while receiving treatment in an SNF. Onsite, staff-assisted more frequent dialysis (MFD) has been shown to provide patients with better outcomes than traditional dialysis. These include quicker recovery time after treatment (often less than 2 hours), reduced rehospitalization and emergency room visits, elimination of long travel times to outpatient centers and improved quality of life.

Furthermore, the arrangement also provides benefits to the hospital by simplifying the discharge process for skilled nursing patients, accelerating the admissions procedure and improving the continuity of care throughout a patient’s journey from UMC to the SNF to potentially returning home.

“It has been our goal to bring superior dialysis care options to another great Texas community,” said Ben Williams, vice president of patient services at Dialyze Direct. “We are thrilled that the Lubbock region, with the help of UMC Health System, now has dialysis options at Lubbock Hospitality and Lakeside of Lubbock.”

As Kyle Galyean, director of social services at UMC Health System put it, “There is a strong need in Lubbock and surrounding communities for this type of collaboration; we are excited to see the benefits realized for our patients and skilled nursing partners.”

About UMC Health System

UMC Health System, a national award-winning health system comprised of over 4,700 team members and more than 30 care locations, partners with Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center to provide the best healthcare to West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. For patients managing a chronic condition, dealing with an unexpected illness or simply working to stay healthy, UMC is passionate about healing and keeping West Texans well.

About Dialyze Direct

Founded in 2015, Dialyze Direct is a leading kidney care innovation company that seeks breakthrough solutions for patients suffering from kidney disease. With a mission to build the next generation of kidney care, Dialyze Direct leverages its leading nephrology specialists to develop new methods and technology to evolve the treatment options nephrologists have at their disposal. Dialyze Direct pioneered significant changes to the existing treatment model for dialysis patients in skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), in which many of the most medically challenging subsets of dialysis patients reside and has grown to become the nation’s largest provider of home dialysis in the SNF setting. Dialyze Direct’s innovative staff-assisted home hemodialysis treatment model entails a gentler, personalized treatment plan comprised of meticulously crafted protocols designed to tackle the unique fluid management challenges of geriatric dialysis patients, resulting in increased overall patient health and reduced hospitalizations while substantially decreasing costs for payers. Dialyze Direct currently operates in 14 states with new operations launching soon in additional states