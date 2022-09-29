A leading Japanese Chemical Product Distributor Selects MPO’s Strategic Supply Chain Execution Platform

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MPO today announced a new customer agreement to become the strategic supply chain execution platform for the North American subsidiary, headquartered in White Plains in New York, of a Japanese distributor of chemical products. As the Distributor embarks on a systems enhancement program for operational visibility and financial control across the entire supply chain, MPO is excited to support this transformative journey through automation and advanced optimization.

“We’re excited to be the Distributor’s strategic supply chain partner and support their digital transformation journey and growth plans,” says Tom Rhoads, Chief Commercial Officer at MPO. “Through a unified view of the end-to-end supply chain, multi-level order management, and financial control of supply chain activities, the Distributor will be able to fuel their expansion by better serving their customer needs with speed, responsiveness, and operational efficiency.”

“Digitizing our operations is a critical first step to enabling collaboration across partners and customers,” says the Distributor’s Chief Financial Officer. “We see MPO as the best partnership for the company’s success, both in the short term, with flexibility that enables quick time-to-value, as well as configuration to support all five divisions on a single supply chain execution platform in the near future.”

About MPO: MPO, a Kinaxis company, offers a unified cloud platform for Multi Party Orchestration. The platform complements existing enterprise systems with visibility and control, and optimizes order, inventory, and transportation across dynamic, multi-party networks. MPO helps diverse brand owners and logistics service providers embrace the increasing complexity of their global, regional, and domestic supply chains to become faster, more flexible, agile, compliant, and reliable to their customers. For more information, please contact info@mpo.com or visit www.mpo.com.

About the Distributor: The Distributor is a leading distributor and marketer of inorganic, organic, functional and specialty chemicals as well as plastic and rubber. With a focus on providing world-class service and unparalleled expertise, this company offers over 500 products that help with everything from making water cleaner, automobile brakes safer, and computer chips faster to automotive paints more durable and everyday products more innovative.