Misfits Market and Upcycled Food Association Host Repurposed Food Challenge Offering Nationwide Distribution for Winning Entrepreneur

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, on the International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste, Misfits Market and the Upcycled Food Association announced they are launching The Upcycling Challenge, a contest for food entrepreneurs to create an innovative, sustainable, and delicious food product that repurposes excess food or waste. Finalists will pitch new products to a panel of judges at EXPO West in March 2023 in Anaheim, California. Challenge winners will receive a one-year slot placement on Misfits Market with national branding and promotional opportunities and distribution in all 48 lower states, in addition to waived fees for the product to become Upcycled Certified by the Upcycled Food Association.

Leaving No Trace of Food Waste

The food supply chain continues to battle food waste with manufacturing processes that create byproducts like small pieces, ends and crumbs. According to a study by ReFED, 35% of all foods in the United States goes unsold or uneaten and leaves a greenhouse gas footprint equivalent to 4% of total U.S. emissions. The Upcycling Challenge challenges food entrepreneurs to find ways to give new life to those leftovers.

In addition, as many consumers today are more environmentally conscious, they are more likely to buy from sustainable brands and companies that aim to make an impact on waste. It’s reported that nearly 70% of consumers have greater intention to buy a product that is Upcycled Certified, according to the Hartman Group. This presents a major opportunity for sustainable food brands to create solutions that address the food waste issues that exist today in a market with ambitious, driven customers.

“Fighting food waste has always been core to our mission, and we've expanded our impact by partnering with sustainable brands such as Belgian Boys to bring consumers sought-after upcycled products,” said Abhi Ramesh, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Misfits Market. “We’re excited to partner with the Upcycled Food Association to share our platform and elevate the next generation of food innovators who are committed to turning waste into delicious new products.”

"Upcycled Certified is based on the simple idea that the products bought and sold every day can fight climate change," said Turner Wyatt, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Upcycled Food Association. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Misfits Market to spark supplier collaboration and innovation in creating delicious products that eliminate food waste.”

Challenge Details and Prizes

At EXPO West, applicants will have the opportunity to share a five-minute presentation about their item in front of a panel of judges. All submissions will be judged based on overall taste, quality of ingredients, percentage of upcycled ingredients, demand for the product within the category and packaging. One selected winner will be awarded:

A year-long placement for sale on Misfits Market’s online grocery marketplace

Upcycled Certified fees waived by the Upcycled Food Association (third-party certifying body fees still apply)

National branding and promotional opportunities with Misfits Market

Onsite featured Item support valued at more than $30,000

Brand distribution in all 48 lower states via Misfits Market

To learn more, sign up here: https://iter.ly/e3myi

About Misfits Market

Misfits Market, the direct-to-consumer online grocer focused on accessibility, affordability, and sustainability, delivers value by making it convenient to shop, eat, and live better. The company has created the first of its kind food value supply chain focused on building relationships with farmers, distributors, and producers to eliminate food waste while expanding food access. Today, Misfits Market delivers organic produce, high-quality meats and seafood, plant-based proteins, dairy, bakery, wine, and other grocery items to nearly every zip code in 48 states at up to 40 percent off traditional grocery store prices. Founded in 2018, the company is headquartered in Greater Philadelphia and has raised more than $525M in funding. To learn more and order your first box, visit www.misfitsmarket.com.

About Upcycled Certified™

Upcycled Certified™ is administered by a third party certification body, Where Food Comes From, which ensures that every Upcycled Certified™ product and ingredient meets the rigorous Upcycled Certified™ Standard. To learn more about the Upcycled Certified™ program, visit www.upcycledfood.org or contact certification@upcycledfood.org.

About the Upcycled Food Association

Upcycled Food Association (UFA) - The Upcycled Food Association is a non-profit focused on preventing food waste by accelerating the upcycled economy. Serving over 200 Members worldwide, UFA is changing the consumer product supply chain to eliminate food waste by design. Through consumer education and networking, UFA is empowering consumers to prevent food waste with the products they buy. To learn more, visit www.upcycledfood.org.