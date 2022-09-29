CDI Recognized as a Dell Technologies Advanced Services Delivery Partner

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Award winning IT Systems Integrator, CDI (Computer Design & Integration, LLC), today announced its recognition as an Advanced Services Delivery Partner for Dell Technologies. Already a Dell Titanium Black Partner, CDI yet again proves the organization’s elite implementation and integration of Dell Technologies solutions for their clients.

“I am incredibly proud of the CDI team for once again achieving one of the technology industry’s most coveted statuses,” said Rich Falcone, CEO & President, CDI. “The CDI and Dell partnership continues to flourish. This recognition, along with our Titanium Black partner level, proves CDI is simply in class of its own when it comes to managing Dell Technologies solutions for our clients.”

Achievement of the Advanced Services Delivery Partner status highlights CDI’s ability to successfully deliver deployments of Dell Technologies storage and enterprise solutions, accelerating IT Transformation, and creating a positive experience for their customers. To be certified to deploy on behalf of Dell Technologies, CDI implementation engineers must maintain current product knowledge through training and demonstrate their expertise through fully proctored exams.

Reaching the Advanced status recognizes that CDI’s engagements result in customer solutions being appropriately registered for warranty support, connected for remote monitoring and repair, and installed in the environment without assistance from Dell Technologies technicians.

For more information on the Dell + CDI partnership, visit cdillc.com/partner/dell-emc.

About CDI (Computer Design & Integration LLC):

Founded in 1995, CDI has corporate headquarters in New York City and office locations in Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Ireland, and the UK. The firm has been recognized as one of the top IT solutions providers in the world, offering clients and businesses of all sizes the most up-to-date hybrid IT technology solutions. CDI continually focuses on achieving client satisfaction by developing and implementing digital solutions that enhance day-to-day workflow processes, and combines the required experience, exceptional talent, quality assurance, and stability needed to solve today’s most complex business challenges.

