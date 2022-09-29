Multiple LG OLED TVs Including C2, G2 Series and Z2 SIGNATURE Series Earn WiSA SoundSend Certification, Adding to Growing Number of WiSA SoundSend Certified TVs

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WiSA® LLC, a subsidiary of WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA), today announced that the LG OLED C2, OLED G2, OLED SIGNATURE Z2, ART90, LX1, LX3, QNED99 and QNED90 Series of TVs has received the WiSA SoundSend Certification. The WiSA SoundSend Certification program, which launched just last year, verifies TVs work flawlessly with the award-winning WiSA SoundSend wireless audio transmitter. These LG TVs received WiSA SoundSend Certification after successful testing earlier this month.

“We are excited that LG TVs including our line of critically acclaimed 2022 LG OLED TVs are now WiSA SoundSend Certified. Certifying our TVs to work perfectly with WiSA technology is important for LG,” said David Park, LG’s Head of Customer Value Enablement for Home Entertainment. “The WiSA SoundSend is a revolutionary product that increases the interoperability of modern TVs and enhances the already impressive functionality of our LG OLED C2 TV.”

Connecting the WiSA SoundSend to TVs like the LG OLED C2 TV instantly upgrades any home theater setup. The mark of a WiSA SoundSend Certification ensures picture-perfect, tightly synchronized sound from all WiSA HT Certified speakers. The Association is witnessing a growing number of WiSA SoundSend Certified TVs that can all sync to speakers through the SoundSend to complete amazing and immersive surround sound experiences.

“We are very happy to continue our great partnership with LG by certifying that these stunning TVs work flawlessly with our award-winning WiSA SoundSend wireless audio transmitter,” said Tony Ostrom, WiSA President. “We are proud to partner with premium brands like LG to provide consumers with outstanding home cinema solutions that are easy to create and control.”

The WiSA SoundSend is WiSA’s first branded product, built to create seamless connection between smart TVs and speakers. The SoundSend has made headlines with awards like the Smart Home Division Mark of Excellence from Consumer Technology Association (CTA) and the Dealerscope IMPACT Award. Connection to WiSA Certified™ smart TVs and speakers is easy with the SoundSend; simply plug the SoundSend into the smart TV via HDMI- (or optical) connection and the SoundSend flawlessly and wirelessly connects to speakers. Setup takes only 10 minutes and allows complete control via the SoundSend mobile app.

