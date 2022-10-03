MST Solutions and Banner Health Launch Self-Service Medicare Shop and Enroll Portal

CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MST Solutions is excited to announce the next phase of our long-term partnership with Banner Health.

In collaboration towards Banner Health’s growth goals for its mission to provide high quality care for its beneficiaries, MST Solutions and Banner Health’s project taskforce has launched a self-service, Medicare Shop and Enroll portal built on a Salesforce Industries platform. This new, dynamic portal will make it easier for members to research the best Medicare programs for their unique needs, compare plans, and enroll in one easy flow. The self-service portal also has built-in drug comparison and provider look-up capabilities that further enrich and empower the member experience.

“This initiative is a foundational step in creating a highly-integrated member experience for Banner Health’s Medicare products,” said Elevsis Delgadillo, Vice President of Banner Health’s IT Infrastructure and Operations. “Shopping for a new health plan may be one of the first interactions that a prospective member has with Banner Health. Our partnership with MST Solutions is important because we now have the appropriate Salesforce health care industry partner in place to ensure this foundational solution is implemented correctly.”

Venkataraman Elapully, Vice President of MST Solutions Health and Life Sciences Practice, added:

“We are happy to work with Banner Health on this multi-year transformational initiative to improve member and provider experience. Medicare Shop and Enroll project is the first step in that journey which gives us a strong foundation to build on other functionalities on Salesforce.”

With an estimated four million baby boomers aging into the Medicare system each year, and an increasing number of health insurance providers offering attractive Medicare Advantage plans, member attrition across Medicare Advantage policy providers is quite high. Banner Health’s Medicare Shop and Enroll capability will work to retain current members and attract new members with a rich, informative interface that makes it easier to understand the complex Medicare system. Built onto their existing Salesforce platform, Banner Health’s solution is in full compliance with local and federal regulations.

As part of our commitment to leverage technology to improve the health and quality of life of patients nationwide, MST Solutions is very proud to collaborate with Banner Health on this project.

About Banner Health - Banner Health is one of the largest, secular nonprofit health care systems in the country. In addition to 30 acute-care hospitals, Banner also has an academic division, Banner – University Medicine, and a partnership with one of the world’s leading cancer programs, Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center. Banner’s array of services includes a health-insurance division, employed physician groups, outpatient surgery centers, urgent care locations, home care and hospice services, retail pharmacies, stand-alone imaging centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation, behavioral health services, a research division and a nursing registry. To make health care easier, 100% of Banner-employed doctors are available for virtual visits, and Banner operates a free 24/7 nurse line for health questions or concerns. Patients may also reserve spots at Banner Urgent Care locations and can book appointments online with many Banner-employed doctors. Headquartered in Arizona, Banner Health also has locations in California, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada and Wyoming. For more information, visit bannerhealth.com.

About MST Solutions - Founded in 2012, MST Solutions is the largest independent Salesforce consulting partner in the American Southwest region. With Summit level status in the Salesforce ecosystem and a 5 out of 5 Customer Satisfaction score, they’re service experts who take service to a whole new level. Through the framework of a proven effective Roadmap to Results, their team of Salesforce architects, developers, project managers, and administrators add their expertise to your team to craft agile, innovative solutions that answer your organization’s operational challenges today and grow as you grow. MST Solutions is now a Mastek Ltd company.