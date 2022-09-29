Thermo Fisher Scientific to Source Half of its U.S. Electricity Needs from Wind Power Purchase with Enel North America

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, recently signed an eight-year virtual power purchasing agreement with Enel North America to deliver a 90-megawatt (MW) portion of the Seven Cowboy wind project in western Oklahoma. Thermo Fisher will purchase approximately 400,000 megawatt hours (MWh) of renewable electricity, equal to half of the company’s current U.S. electricity needs.

As part of the company’s emissions-reduction strategy, Thermo Fisher plans to eventually transition most locations globally to renewable energy. Today, more than 60 sites worldwide are fully powered by renewable electricity, including seven facilities that generate 3.5 MW of solar power and 3 MW of wind energy. Another 15 MW of solar power projects are planned.

“By sourcing electricity from new wind and solar facilities we can help our customers meet their Scope 3 greenhouse gas reduction targets,” said Konrad Bauer, senior vice president, global business services, Thermo Fisher Scientific. “This project will more than double our use of renewable energy and, combined with our $20 million investment in green infrastructure earlier this year, supports our commitment to a net-zero value chain by 2050.”

“From policymakers and business leaders alike, momentum continues to build in the transition to clean energy,” said Paolo Romanacci, head of Enel North America’s renewable energy business, Enel Green Power. “This agreement enables both Thermo Fisher and their customers to move closer to their sustainability goals – an important step forward that supports new clean energy on the grid while decarbonizing their value chain.”

The Seven Cowboy Wind project is expected to be operational by the second half of 2023. Schneider Electric advised Thermo Fisher on this agreement. Additional information about Thermo Fisher’s environmental, social, and governance progress can be found at www.thermofisher.com/csr.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue of approximately $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.