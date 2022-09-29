Everything Blockchain Inc. Partners with NSION to Provide Data Security Solution

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everything Blockchain Inc., (OTCMKTS: OBTX), a technology company that enables real-world use of blockchain to solve critical business issues, today announced its cooperative technology partnership with NSION Technologies Inc. NSION, when utilizing Everything Blockchain’s (EBI) data security platform EB Control, will be able to provide customers additional options to secure, manage and control files created in the NSION system. EB Control is EBI’s proprietary, zero-trust data access technology that empowers the data owner to retain control of who, when, how and where their data can be accessed.

NSION provides a secure data streaming broadcast management and situational awareness platform, along with interoperability between various devices such as drones, smart devices, dashcams and other data-streaming sources. NSION provides PTT (Push to Talk) and chat capabilities in addition to video for Task Team communications for use by law enforcement, fire, public safety, healthcare and other verticals where situational awareness may help save lives.

According to Market and Markets the video surveillance market is expected to reach $76 billion by 2027, up from $48 billion in 2022. EBI believes there is a need for this technology due to the increased concerns over public safety and security. However, there is also an increased desire to ensure that when video is used, there are added layers of protections around those files to ensure privacy of those recorded. With EB Control, additional levels of security and protection can be added to these files. This allows users to retain control of the captured data, enhance privacy rights and provide a chain of custody for those files where needed.

“With over 18,000 law enforcement agencies in the U.S. alone, we recognize we have a significant market opportunity by partnering with a leader in the situational awareness industry,” said Toney Jennings, Chief Executive Officer, EBI. “EB Control, combined with NSION’s technology, empowers all of NSION’s customers with complete control of their content across its entire lifecycle. This will add immense value to those in law enforcement while making their lives a little easier.”

“We are excited to enter the U.S. market with a partner who shares our passion for security,” said Brett Johnson, North America Channel Director, NSION. “Together, we will provide a way to deliver untampered content for legal, after-action reporting, training and other use cases securely.”

For more information about EBI, visit everythingblockchain.io.

About Everything Blockchain Inc.

Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS: OBTX) envisions a future where every transaction is trusted and blockchain is used to meet ESG goals, support cities of the future, build and control the transparency of supply chains and ensure the rights of data ownership sustain forever. The company’s patent-pending advances in blockchain engineering deliver the essential elements needed for real-world business use: speed, security, and energy efficiency. Current sub-brands include: EB Advise, EB Build and EB Control. For more information, please visit https://www.everythingblockchain.io/

About NSION Technologies Inc.

NSION Technologies, founded in 2017 and Headquartered Helsinki, incorporated in the United States 2019, with an office at the Syracuse University Center for Advanced Systems and Engineering (CASE). NSION is an innovator in the situational awareness, secure media, and data management market. NSION NSC3™ System improves the efficiency of mission-critical operations by streaming and storing live video from drones, phones, cars and other sources to command-and-control room to mobile devices in the field. NSION offers a Reseller Program in the United States, for further information please go to www.nsiontec.com or contact Brett Johnson, brett.johnson@nsiontec.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as “anticipate”, “seek”, intend”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan” or similar phrases may be deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company’s reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of blockchain and zero trust- based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate.