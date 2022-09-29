CACI Awarded Task Order with the U.S. Navy Military Sealift Command to Support Fleet Readiness

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today it has been awarded a $174 million contract to provide the U.S. Navy Military Sealift Command (MSC) with mission expertise and innovative solutions for enhancing naval ship machinery, systems, equipment, and structural performance while reducing costs.

MSC is responsible for operating and maintaining ships for the Armed Forces and other agencies. Under this task order, CACI will conduct research, analysis, and development to optimize MSC’s machinery and structural maintenance program with the goal of reducing ownership costs and technical risks while improving fleet safety, reliability, availability, and readiness.

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Joint warfighters rely on MSC to deliver agile logistics, strategic sealift, and specialized missions anywhere in the world and at any time. CACI’s support will help ensure readiness and mission effectiveness.”

CACI was awarded this contract under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center’s (DoD IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle. These DoD IAC MAC task orders (TOs) are awarded by the U.S. Air Force's 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron to develop and create new knowledge for the enhancement of the DTIC repository and the R&D and S&T community.

CACI will provide MSC support to new Reliability, Availability, Maintainability, and Safety (RAMS), quality, and life extension engineering Research, Development, Test, and Evaluation (RDT&E); life cycle engineering RDT&E; quality assurance planning and analysis; and Condition-Based Maintenance (CBM) research and analysis.

Work will primarily be performed in the Washington, D.C., and Norfolk, Virginia areas, with worldwide deployments to shipyards during MSC ship availabilities.

ABOUT DoD IAC PROGRAM

The DoD IAC, sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center, provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in 1946, the IAC program serves the DoD science & technology (S&T) and acquisition communities to drive innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DoD and broader S&T community.

ABOUT CACI

CACI's approximately 22,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers' greatest enterprise and mission challenges.

Disclaimer. This material is based upon work supported by the DoD Information Analysis Center Program (DoD IAC), sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC) under Contract No. FA807522D0054.

Approved for Public Release, Distribution Unlimited. Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the DoD.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

